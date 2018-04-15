WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

Your views on Brexit, transport and education... plus Thought For The Week

Don’t they know the game is over?

John Elson's Spalding Guardian cartoon

Remainers, including (regular letter writer) Alan Meekings, need to stop their endless moaning about Brexit. Don’t they know the game is over?

The Remain campaign pointed out at great length every possible disadvantage they could think of to leaving the EU. Government used public money and the civil service to push the Remain case. They also claimed all sorts of immediate disasters if we voted to leave, none of which materialised. They still lost by a huge margin. No UK government has ever gained as many votes as Leave.

Remain still think they were right and that democracy can be ignored when convenient for the losers. This is the most important point, we had the debate, Remain lost. It’s time they stopped making statements that are likely to damage our country, accepted the outcome and joined the rest of us in talking up our nation and working for a good Brexit deal, rather than attempting to talk down our prospects to try to reverse our decision.

It’s time to quit Mr Meekings, both the EU and your battle of words. In this country we accept the result of democratic polls, even if they don’t in the EU.

Paul Foyster

via email

Traffic would decrease if limit enforced

I am responding to your recent article expressing concern at the volume of heavy lorry traffic travelling through Moulton.

I live on Station Road and am extremely concerned at the general increase in all traffic using the village as a through route.

Many of the lorries are big and heavy and the ground shakes when they pass.They are too large for the village – they often encroach over the white line – and, in common with just about every other vehicle which is driven through the village, they exceed the speed limit, which makes their presence extremely dangerous.

In addition to the lorries there is also significant tractor traffic through the village. Not surprising given the important farming community but, again, they also speed through the village well in excess of the speed limit, often towing trailers piled high with produce.

And, to cap it off, the majority of all other traffic speeds along Station Road in both directions as if the speed limit does not exist.

There will be an accident one day and the outcome will be worse as speeding will be a factor. I believe that if the speed limit was enforced much of the current traffic would find an alternative route as Moulton would not be such an attractive option.

The police are aware of the concerns around speeding but, to date, the situation remains the same.

Moulton resident

Name and address supplied

We are so lucky to have an MP like John Hayes

Your story ‘MP in split over SEND plans and transport costs’ was another fantastic article.

Spalding is so lucky to have an MP that’s so active, truthful, and listens to constituents.

Well done Mr Hayes for allowing the truth to be heard. It (the plan to reform the way children with special educational needs are taught) is about saving transport costs.

We want best provision not local. A simple tweek to keep an autism specialist school, with all-needs unit, as their title is all that is needed for everyone to be happy.

Thank you Mr Hayes.

Jane Peck

via email

Thought For The Week

Extreme atheists such as Richard Dawkins, Stephen Fry and the late Christopher Hitchens have all decried religion and belief in the Almighty, because they can’t scientifically prove God’s existence.

Science itself has become a 21st century Golden Calf – the idol upon which these people rely. But whilst it can provide many explanations for the world and creation, it cannot get back to the fundamental question of who or what is God. St Thomas Aquinas dealt with this question centuries ago. He said that God was the very essence of ‘being’ itself. If you think you can define God, you have not got God. He is beyond definition. He is not a ‘supreme being’ – one being among many but ‘being’ itself.

God did not need to create anything, especially us. His motive for creating us? Love!

God requires our love in return – but as the Old Testament tells, man seeks to be master of his own creation and refuses to serve God’s purpose, hence the modern atheist’s reliance on science – the new tree of knowledge.

How can we discover God? By knowing the Son whom he sent, who was fully man and fully God, and whose passion and resurrection we celebrated at Easter.

John Petters

Holy Trinity RC Church Holbeach