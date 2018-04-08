WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

Your views on Brexit, twinning and... Thought For The Week

No-one knows for sure what will happen

John Elson's Spalding Guardian cartoon

I see that Alan Meekings has invited a number of ‘arch-remainers’ to speak in South Holland. The best way Leavers can spell it out, is to boycott any such ‘events’. He has also had his usual over-long letter published in the letter to the editor’s page.

I take particular offence at the last paragraph in his letter – “I now wonder if there are still any Leave voters locally still committed to being worse off after Brexit for no benefit. I doubt this’. I do not need Mr Meekings to tell me how I feel, what to believe or what will happen. No one knows for sure what will happen post-Brexit!

Many of my contacts and I are very committed to Brexit. We genuinely believe that the UK will be much better off outside the EU for more reasons that Mr Meekings’ prophesies of economic doom.

Leavers are not anti-immigration, do want control of our own country and do not agree with an unelected and incompetent organisation that cannot get is accounts audited.

Reducing payments into the EU will mean more money for this country, and I do not believe that the EU will ‘cut its nose off to spite its face’ in the light of the fact that the EU exports more to the UK that the UK exports to the EU.

At the very least we should give it a fair go, and see what happens. Let’s support the negotiators and let them do their job without hindrance and criticism. If the prophets of doom are proved to be correct, which I strongly disbelieve, then Mr Meekings could lead the UK’s application to be allowed back into the EU.

Chris Brandon-King

Sutton Bridge

A typical example of a half-truth

An example of the misinformation being spewed by so-called Brexit aficionados…

In a recent missive, Angela Skeels refers to one of the benefits of leaving the EU being the reintroduction of duty free shopping – distinctly possible should we exit the customs union.

However, isn’t it also distinctly possible that the price of exit would include the loss of our reciprocal EU health agreement? I’m no expert, but wager the cost of replacement health insurance would outweigh any duty free benefits.

Trivial this might be, but this is a typical example of a half-truth that corrupts public opinion.

Andrew MacDonald

via email

We can still have fairer society in EU

Angela Skeels makes outrageous claims in her letter of March 22. For instance, she says that “Labour and the pro-remain camp still support a policy of open borders and mass uncontrolled immigration without any security checks and the 350,000 a year free-for-all can continue unabated just as before.” This is completely untrue.

Let me start with some facts:

1 – The majority of inward migration comes from outside the EU. This is completely controllable and cannot be blamed on EU membership.

2 – Our Government also had effectively complete control over EU migration with 16 levers they could have pulled to control ‘EU freedom of movement for labour’.

For instance, if you wanted to work in Belgium, you’d have to register within 10 days of arrival and then demonstrate within three months that you’re both in work and economically self-sufficient. Otherwise, you’ll be sent home.

3 – Inward migration figures include a large number of students coming to study in the UK, 70 per cent of whom are from non-EU countries and all of whom pay loads of money in tuition fees and living costs to help fund our world-class universities.

4 – The UK needs migrants because it has a chronic skills gap.

5 – Unemployment is currently at a 40-year low, largely due to the benefits of EU membership over the past 45 years.

6 – The interim report by the Migration Advisory Committee confirms these facts.

We need two things in this country: first, a vibrant economy to pay for public services; and, second, a passion to distribute the benefits of economic growth more fairly.

If people who voted Leave had consciously known they were voting to be worse off but felt this would be a sacrifice worth paying in order to build a fairer, more just, more equitable society in the UK, I’d have said, “I really applaud your motives. However, we can still achieve these aims while remaining in the EU.”

Alan Meekings

Holbeach

We even have a road sign with wrong spelling

It is a fantastic achievement to reach the milestone of 60 years’ twinning with Sezanne.

What a pity that after 60 years we still cannot spell Mondement (a village near Sezanne where some twinners stay).

We even have a road named in its honour spelled incorrectly!

Brian Collins

via email

EDITOR: There is a Mondemont Close in Holbeach and it seems that in our article in last week’s Guardian we spelt it incorrectly too. Apologies.

Make a will this May and help our hospice

Throughout May this year, St Barnabas Hospice is teaming up with local solicitor firms to give Lincolnshire residents the chance to make or amend their Will free of charge. In return, they are asking for a gift in their Will or donation to St Barnabas.

Solicitors involved in this campaign include Ringrose Law, of Hall Place, Spalding.

A lot of people think they don’t need a will early on in life, but it’s amazing what assets people realise they have when they write them down. If you’re married, have kids or own a business or home and don’t have a Will, now is definitely the right time to make one.

St Barnabas is lucky to receive many gifts in Wills from its supporters. These gifts help St Barnabas care for more people across Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, and their families and carers.

As well as supporting the future of your local Hospice, Make a Will Month also encourages people to make plans, and to think about the end of their life.

Make a Will Month helps people to create their legacy and decide what happens to the people and things they care about the most after they are gone.

There is no obligation to leave a gift in your will for St Barnabas.

However, once you have provided for your loved ones, any gift you are able to leave will help to ensure that the Hospice can continue its care and support in the local community into the future.

For more information on Make a Will Month or to receive your free pack, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/MAWM, call me on 01522 540 300 or email sam.waterer@stbarnabashospice.co.uk.

Sam Waterer

St Barnabas Hospice Individual Giving Fundraiser

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

If the supermarket shelves are anything to go by, we’ve now finished with religion for the rest of the year – well, till Christmas starts up in October.

On the chocolate aisle the Easter eggs are addling and the bunnies are losing their gloss, the hot cross buns are going stale among the breads, and the Easter bonnets are going back into their hat boxes for another year. Even the early daffodils and lilies are drooping a bit.

So it’s all over…? Well, in a way that is what even Jesus’ closest friends thought. You’d think they of all people would be fired up.

They’d been through the whole experience, keeping close and sticking with him, amazed by all he had said, believing he spoke with God’s authority, watching aghast as he was arrested and executed, and now bewildered by talk of his corpse having vanished and rumours that he was somehow alive.

But even they thought it was all over, as they trudged wearily away, to the same old routines and ruts.

But that is exactly when it happened. It was a weekday, and they were probably still in their old grubby clothes, worn out and hungry, sitting down to an ordinary evening meal, but still longing and waiting, and that is exactly when “their eyes were opened”: they realised that Jesus was alive and actually present with them, as real as a guest at their table, and everything changed. New life burst forth, like a chick from an egg! Check it out, in Luke 24.

Roger Seal

Spalding Quaker Meeting