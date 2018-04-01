WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

Your views on UKIP, Brext, the theatre and the needy... plus Thought for the Week

Our branch of UKIP has voted to close

At a UKIP South Holland and District branch extraordinary general meeting on March 26, all officers stepped down.

There was one nomination for a new chairman, Richard Fairman, but none for other officers. The branch therefore voted to close by the end of this month.

It was also agreed to donate a substantial proportion of remaining funds to local charities, with the rest being returned to the National Party.

People who remain paid up party members can ask for a transfer to other branches by contacting head office.

Most members supported the closure because we do not see a clear way forward and are unhappy with the way the national leadership has behaved since the referendum, culminating in the Henry Bolton and friend affair and those alleged racist remarks.

Many members joined simply to help escape from the EU. UKIP local branches have enjoyed considerable independence and are all different, we have never been a “right wing” one, simply attempting to steer a course between right and wrong rather than right and left.

Several people present agree to meet again, in one year, as private individuals, to assess progress on Brexit and the type of deal agreed. If the terms of our exit are unsatisfactory we may set up a new group of some sort to fight for the deal we voted for.

I thank our members and supporters for the help, work and encouragement that they have given to us during the past years. We can be proud that we forced the referendum and helped win it, a remarkable victory for democracy achieved against considerable odds and the might of the establishment. It’s a shame that some people don’t seem to understand that Remain lost and typical of the EU and its supporters, who so often attempt to disregard or overturn the will of the people, claiming only they know best.

My own party membership has now expired and I will not be renewing. I remain committed to Brexit.

Paul Foyster

former UKIP group leader

Their shows just as good as West End

Wow! What a treat we had last week at South Holland Centre watching the latest production by St Nicolas Players. Their version of ‘Old Actors Never die – they just lose the plot’ was fantastic.

All members of the cast performed superbly but I have to mention the performance of Nigel Hancocks as Danny Stiller was brilliant. Those of us who know Nigel will never look at him in the same way again!

We are so lucky in South Holland to have St Nicolas Players and Spalding Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (SADOS) and would urge other residents to look out for their next performances and make sure they get their tickets.

Their shows are equally as good as any West End performance.

Coun Angela Newton

via email

In or out, hard or soft – I just don’t care!

For goodness sake, can both sides of this Brexit fiasco get it into their heads that all economists and think tanks professing opinion don’t have the first clue as there are no comparative models – their opinions are pure guesswork.

So please stop these claims that your so-called experts know better.

You’re all guilty of conformation bias.

Time and again we also hear from naïve and oh so biased commentators supporting their side of the argument with analogies.

My current favourite is the individual comparing our exit with interrupting a surgical procedure and using it as an excuse for not holding a second referendum. Here’s an alternative interpretation…

A patient insists on surgery despite having no clear understanding of the outcome and it takes several years to research the implications of that decision.

During that period the patient is continually bombarded with the edict… “You decided on surgery and, despite a wealth of new information, you’re not allowed to change your mind – you have to submit to the surgery no matter your current opinion.”

In or out, hard or soft – I simply don’t care. What I do care about is the misinformation continually spewing from both sides and the potential corruption of true democracy by those that wish to prohibit a second referendum.

The level of arrogance and duplicity displayed by almost all involved is little more than deplorable propaganda.

This is not an academic exercise, it’s a decision that will impact generations to come.

What do you think our grandchildren will say should we blindly accept whatever agreement is reached? Don’t we deserve the last word?

Andrew MacDonald

Lutton

Better vaue for money – now and in the future

A few weeks back letter writer Mr Meekings wrote that food prices had increased because of Brexit. However, over the last few months I have done some research which shows that the figures he gave are completely inaccurate – as usual.

What is it with Remainers about giving false information? It is like they are trying to re-run Project Fear even though the decision has already been taken by the British people to leave the EU, single market and customs union.

According to the Office for National Statistics, food prices fell in the first year following the vote to leave the EU, and increased for the following three months – up by four per cent – but have continued to fall again.

The best indicator to use is the basket of shopping that the Independent Consumer Group ‘Which’ uses in their monthly supermarket comparison to find the cheapest supermarket.

In January 2016 the cheapest basket of goods cost £166.93, in January 2018 the same basket of goods was £126.20. This is a saving of £40.73 on the same basket purchased some six months before the Vote to Leave the EU.

This demonstrates that consumers are already better off by voting to leave the EU with a saving of 25 per cent off their shop. When the tariffs on clothes, shoes, coffee, tea and electricals are slashed to zero in 2021, British consumers and hard pressed families are going to be saving thousands of pounds a year on their shopping bills, not to mention that it is likely that the five per cent VAT on domestic fuel will be scrapped altogether – currently the British Government is not allowed to scrap VAT on domestic fuel under EU law.

Those travelling to the EU after Brexit will also be able to benefit from Duty Free goods again. That’s right, you will be able to go into the duty free shops from 2021 and not be told that you cannot buy if you travelling within the EU – double Brucy bonus.

I was always disappointed when I was told I could not but the tobacco or vodka on my travels to other EU countries.

So, shoppers and families in Britain are already benefitting from Brexit even though we have not left the EU fully yet, and will be saving even more in the future. Brexit equates to better value for money for British consumers both now, and in the future.

Angela Skeels

Long Sutton

Homeless and hungry in need of help

I do not think that half the people who do charity work get acknowledged.

My daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Tony live in Peterborough and go into the city centre twice a week with sandwiches, soup and chocolate bars for those in need. Sometimes there are only a few on the streets but other times there are many.

It is surprising how many young people are sleeping in doorways and we sort our wardrobes so they can take warm clothing. Why can’t the city council do up empty buldings so these poor souls have somewhere to go?

D Young

Fleet Hargate

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

This year Easter falls on the first of April: All Fools Day!

In one of his letters St Paul referred to the so-called ‘foolish’ message that he preached.

There are truths that run counter to expectation. It seems nonsense to talk of anyone rising from death, but the Easter story is told as a pattern of hope. It tells of the triumph of love over hatred and of life over death.

On the first Easter morning, some of Jesus’ followers refused to be taken for fools. They dismissed talk of an empty tomb as an idle tale. In time, however, they discovered the power faith has to ‘raise people up’.

We live in unpredictable and sometimes violent times. Humanity possesses terrifying powers of the self-destructive.

But Easter assured us that violence will not have the last word. New beginnings are possible, symbolised both in an empty tomb and the Easter eggs which so many enjoy.

Easter celebrates life! It invites us to believe in God, in others, even in ourselves!

Faith isn’t some trick of the imagination. It’s a matter of knowing that through Christ’s power and pattern the world can be changed for the better and life transformed!

Rev Alan Barker

South Holland Methodist Churches