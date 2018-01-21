WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

Your views on traffic, politics, the planned war memorial and post-Brexit Britain... plus Thought For THe Week

What it’s like on the thin end of the wedge

Regarding Leon Tetherton’s rant about the pros and cons of attempting to get some control of inconsiderate and in some cases dangerous drivers.

Without being drawn into a debate via the media I would just like to give Mr Tetherton an overview of what it like to live on the thin edge of the wedge as I and others do in Wardentree Lane.

Briefly and to the point it is as follows: Apart from a few hours in any one day we have to live with vehicles which include LGVs that do not seem to comprehend that the speed limit is 30 mph for a good distance of Wardentree Lane where do.

Hence the noise, the vibration and potential pollution issues are all exacerbated and consequently people’s wellbeing is greatly diminished.

Sadly, due to a lack of policing for whatever reasons, people know full well that their chances of being caught breaking the law are greatly in their favour.

This could also apply to a great deal of other matters in general, so if an opportunity comes along to bring back some appreciation of the law albeit for motoring matters then I say bring it on.

Then again I would because I am one those people that is greatly affected by matters.

I would even go as far as to say I would have no qualms in helping a situation which is a blight on many communities, so Mr Tetherton if at some time you are passing by and see some vigilantes in ‘hi-viz’ jackets holding what appears to be a hair dryer at you, wave and smile because you could be on candid camera.

Reuben H. Holmes

Pinchbeck

Don’t always believe what they tell you

UKIP South Holland & the Deepings chairman Paul Foyster, (Readers’ View, January 4) says: “For many years every single time the UK has objected to new EU rules and laws, we have been outvoted and overruled.” Untrue.

Would anyone locally like to know the facts, rather than the assertions made by UKIP and our anti-EU daily press?

Official voting records show the British government, since 1999, voted ‘No’ to laws passed at EU level on only 56 occasions, ‘Abstained’ 70 times and voted ‘Yes’ 2,466 times.

In other words, the UK has been on the “winning side” 95 per cent of the time, has abstained three per cent of the time and been on the “losing side” only two per cent of the time since 1999 – not “every single time”, as Paul Foyster alleges.

Unfortunately, Brexiteers, like Paul Foyster, have come to hate the EU at such a visceral, emotional level they’re never likely to be persuaded by facts or evidence showing that all their allegations about the EU are (shock, horror) untrue and remaining in the EU would be in the very best interests of the UK. So, what’s the key message? Don’t immediately believe anything UKIP or the Mail/Express/Sun/Telegraph tell you. Check the facts first.

Alan Meekings

Holbeach

World War 2 memorial is not needed

The brutal and hasty removal of the Johnson water fountain from Ayscoughfee is wrong on several counts.

First, the proposed WW2 memorial is itself a second-rate proposal: we already have a beautiful war memorial at Ayscoughfee, and the names of our WW2 fallen deserve to be there.

It’s not acceptable to say that we are not allowed to do this because it is a listed building: any reasonable person would accept that the WW2 names should be added, in a matching format, as has already been done at so many places around the UK.

Gentle and if necessary public persuasion should be applied until this is allowed.

Our WW2 fallen deserve better than second-best.

Second, there’s plenty of room in Ayscoughfee for a memorial, if one were needed, without destroying the fountain, a much-loved piece of Spalding history. The fountain commemorates the gift of the Johnson Hospital to Spalding by the Johnson sisters.

Third, the ‘committee’ which authorised this act of vandalism appears to have no legal basis, and seems to have acted without reference to heritage bodies, without due process, and certainly without reference to the public.

Fourth, on Coun Grocock’s watch the Johnson Hospital has been left to slide into disrepair. It may be embarrassing for him to have the water fountain on public display, with its reference to the Hospital and the extraordinary generosity of the Johnson sisters; however, the people of Spalding don’t forget these things, and they certainly won’t forget who was responsible for this piece of vandalism.

The water fountain must be reinstated without delay, either back in the Peace Garden which was carefully designed around it, or preferably back in Hall Place where many of us remember it, with appropriate security measures. My suggestion is that the members of the ‘committee’ responsible for this outrage pay for the reinstatement out of their own pockets.

Lawrence Carter

Nelson, New Zealand

EDITOR: I must point out that the committee _ which includes WW2 veterans – has always said the fountain would be put back. Also, Coun Grocock’s role as council chairman does not give him the remit to do anything about the Johnson Hospital.

My ideas for a better world

After Brexit...

The UK doesn’t have a lot of room to grow crops because we have less land mass. Certain ideas about stacked farming, underground farming and even floating farms (an indoor farm on a big boat) in calm ocean areas have arisen.

There are countries in the world which are in poverty and are in need of help with a lot of land mass. Could we the UK establish an Aid/business project to provide food production for the country itself (Somalia etc....) by providing equipment, government funding, education to help grow crops, a percentage of the food produce via an established transportation network.

The remainder of the food would then be transported back to the UK. This could help other countries prosper by creating a strong economy for themselves, giving the local people a chance of a job in farming, retail or transport and also helping ourselves with new trade routes, creating stronger global ties with other nations in need and at the same time creating a regular food source production for the population.

Obviously any people working in the farming industry could be compensated (if needed) by getting them involved in the project, jobs, equipment and training for overseas, which again could open up new doors for the UK to boost the economy in these areas, build tractors, build transportation and even boots etc.

Building indoor or domed farms with a solar panelled roofing and connected to water pipes which lead from water distillation plants from the ocean could be the best possible solution due to the fact that crops would struggle to survive in an inhospitable environment – this would also create jobs as well.

This should respectively be a joint project between the UK and country or countries chosen and more focused towards helping people in need and the global/domestic food production than for profit.

This could in turn allow other countries to follow suit to help keep the world fed and help people in poverty at the same time and could also move the world towards a more peaceful way of life by learning to help and respect each other.

Paul Sharp

via email

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

Christmas and New Year celebrations are now over, highlighted by the advertising for a certain company’s cream eggs once again.

With the end to celebrations, many people seem to feel lost and unsure which direction to go in, as the supermarket queues go back to normal.

But it does not have to be like that, as there is a super instruction manual for life; it’s a best seller around the world and available in almost every language.

Of course, I am speaking of the Bible, which can guide us through the dark days that trouble us, right through to the wonderful sunny days when things are going so well.

For those who read and know the Bible, it can prepare us for all of life, and tells us all about the Lord Jesus Christ, who tells us in John 10:10: “I have come that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”

Most homes have a Bible on the shelves, it may be dusty, but the truth it contains can open up your life in a wonderful way. Dust it off and have a read, you will be glad you did!

Pastor Ross A Dean

Fleet Baptist Church