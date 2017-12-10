WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

Your views on the new Holbeach roundabout, cat deaths and the royal wedding

New road plan will cause lots of accidents

The new roundabout at the former Peppermint Junction is all nice and neat and in quiet times a joy to use compared to before.

The ease of use will hopefully take away heavy traffic from Holbeach so that can only be a bonus.

Now the but... I used the new roundabout recently and as I turned right onto the A17, was just about to move to my left and I suddenly noticed a dark car on my inside also turning right, now parallel to me and I just missed him. Is this called legal undertaking now? It is handy that I don’t suffer from road rage.

The next night I looked at the road markings and it surprised me in that it clearly states both lanes can turn right onto the A17, so in effect he did no wrong. Speaking to others, they too have experienced this sudden “surprise”.

Time will tell if this also happens: I guess in busy times, as you turn right on to the A17, traffic from Boston will also carry on over the roundabout without stopping and assuming you will stay in the right-hand lane or forcing you to, and/or making you merge later – tricky if the traffic backs up from the Holbeach roundabout.

I predict this new road plan will cause accidents galore and so what they have spent on this junction will now cost even more with emergency services clearing up the mess. Some drivers can’t wait and just have to get in front of you don’t they? Time will tell.

Holbeach reader

Name and address supplied

Thanks for helping me after fall

After shopping last Monday, I crossed the road at Hawthorn Bank and fell over and landed on my face.

There was blood everywhere and I couldn’t get up – but three strangers came to my aid, got me mobile and cleaned me down.

So I would like to thank them publicly.

T Puster

Spalding

More old shipmates getting together

Regular readers of this page will recall the insertion of a recent letter of mine, explaining the camaraderie of those who had served in the Royal Navy.

I explained that this could be relived at the various reunions held around the country and that these were listed on the www.rnshipmates.co.uk site under ‘Reunions’.

Well thank you; you have certainly scored and made a lot of ex-servicemen think back again. They have emailed me on royalnavyreunions@gmail.com and the secretaries of various Associations have contacted me; consequence? A lot more reunions are listed.

I can see a lot more old shipmates reliving their past experiences!

But that is not all, following a request about a reunions listing for those who have served in the Royal Air Force; there is now one available by email. Not many on it at present, so ex-RAF? Let’s have those reunions emailed to me on royalairforcereunions@gmail.com .... Date.... Which Association... Where... Who to contact.

Does a ‘Letter to the Editor’ work? ‘The printed word stays’...... “Dear Mike, six months ago we were packing to move house. I used pages from the local newspaper to pack the glassware. I have just unpacked the last of the glasses and I have just read your letter on one of the ‘straightened out’ pages ...!!”

Mike Crowe

via email

Website devoted to ending anti-freeze deaths

Hi, thank you for giving me the opportunity to comment on the story ‘Cat owner’s appeal for care using anti-freeze after beloved pet dies.’

I have a Google Alert for anti-freeze poisoning and have come across this website devoted to ending anti-freeze poisoning.

Here is the website: www.antifreeze-kills.co.uk/do-something.html

Daniel Theriault

via email

Thought For The Week

A young couple who have just announced their engagement in London are basking in the glow of popular affection, buoyed up by everyone willing them to live happily ever after. And so say all of us – we need some good news, don’t we?

How different from 80 years ago, when a background of divorce ended all prospect of Mrs Simpson becoming Edward’s queen. This time divorce has featured in both families multiple times, but there is no talk of that being a problem.

So is this a step forward, or back? Is the sanctity of marriage undermined, the moral fabric of the nation crumbling, or are we witnessing growth and realistic maturity?

Certainly, if Harry and Meghan were entering marriage casually, regarding it as no more than a conventional convenience, it would be wrong, but there is no sign of that.

When they promise to marry “’til death do us part” they will surely mean it, since marriage is an ideal to honour and aspire to.

It is just that things do not always work out as planned. We can all make mistakes, including marrying unwisely, or sometimes we are badly let down. In that case, why bind a couple in a way that brings prolonged misery, on top of an acute sense of failure?

God gives everyone who admits that they have got it wrong an opportunity to move on. Thank Him for that.

Roger Seal

Spalding Quaker Meeting