WEEKEND WEB: So many people need a helping hand...why not offer yours?

Check out the latest volunteering opportunities with HELPING HANDS

It’s officially Spring, the time of year we traditionally sweep out the old and start afresh.

When better to take a look at how we’re spending our time and whether we’re putting it and our skills to the best possible use?

Making a conscious choice to spend a percentage of our time doing something we really want to do is good for our own wellbeing and that of those around us – a happier you will be good for family and friends too.

If you have skills that are lying dormant, a desire to ‘give back’ and do good in the community or just want to try something new, make some new friends or learn, the wide-range of volunteering opportunities currently available in South Holland could well provide the answer.

Healthwatch Lincolnshire strives to give people a greater say in shaping the design and delivery of their health and social care services.

It seeks volunteers in a variety of roles including mystery shoppers to test the health and social care patient experience in the county, report back and help improve services for the future.

At Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire volunteer roles exist for receptionists and assessors and advisers who offer support directly to the public.

A level of long-term commitment to the roles are required. Meanwhile, Citizens Advice Witness Service Outreach trains volunteers to work with witnesses, informants or victims to prepare and support them before and during court appearances.

Yorkshire, Humberside and Lincolnshire Circles of Support and Accountability creates teams of volunteers to work with ex-sex offenders to support them to resettle and no longer pose a threat.

Whilst, Spalding’s Chain Bridge Forge Museum is seeking a bookkeeper for around three hours a week.

Find out more about the opportunities above or hundreds of other volunteering opportunities available in South Holland via Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service.

Visit: www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk , @LincolnshireCVS on Facebook and Twitter , email enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call 01205 510888 option 3 for Spalding office.