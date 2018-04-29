WEEKEND WEB: Sixties characters in a dash for cash

Have your say

We look back at the Spalding Guardian this week in 2000...

Clowns and hippies blazed a trail through Crowland in a charity trolley dash for cash in aid of LIVES First Responders.

Five teams donned fancy dress to take part in the event to raise money for a defibrilator which was to be carried on the town’s fire engine.

The Orange Sherbet team pictured above cut a colourful dash in their 1960s gear.

Girls are on the ball

Three netballers were selected to represent Lincolnshire.

Edwina Hall, Carla Burdall and Rachel Jack, all pupils at Gleed Girls’ School, were selected from more than 100 trialists from across the county.

The girls, all aged 13 and in Year 8, travelled to Lincoln for trials at the School of Science and Technology.