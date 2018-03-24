WEEKEND WEB: Raindrops fall on Noah parody in 2000

Have your say

We look back at the Lincs Free Press this week in 2000.

Pupils of Deepings School took to the stage with their parody on the story of Noah’s Ark.

Called Crimewave, the show featured a 40-strong cast and another 15 pupils helping out backstage.

Teacher Angela Brook explained: “The story features Noah and the other characters, but sees them come across problems with the local council estate.

“So they talk to God on the phone and he tells them they must build an ark!”

Ayscoughfee boys win corss-country silver

Around 1,200 children fom primary schools across south Lincolnshire took part in the county cross-country competition at Grimsthorpe Castle.

And the boys’ A team from Ayscoughfee Hall School , Spalding, came second in their section, while the school’s Matthew Kidd finished third in the race.

Headteacher of Langtoft County Primary School, Richard Platt, organised the event and under-19 world champion squash player Tanya Bailey presented the prizes.