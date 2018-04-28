WEEKEND WEB: ‘Purr-fect’ roles for cat lovers

HELPING HAND: A monthly look at opportunities with the Spalding Volunteer Centre

Do you love cats? Want to make a real difference to vulnerable people – the elderly or those with mental health issues? Or perhaps you’d like to provide inspiration to young people?

Would you like to volunteer for Spalding and District Guides?

Current volunteering opportunities in South Holland give the chance to make a difference in all of those areas.

Cats Protection South Holland wants to boost its team, particularly with a publicity team leader, fundraising events organiser and fundraisers to help develop and run events.

The charity rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes cats and kittens, neuters young cats to help prevent unwanted animals and educates on the welfare of cats.

A publicity team leader is sought to support other volunteers to publicise all the charity is achieving and its activities in South Holland. It would include involvement with directing website, social media and newsletter content and dealing with local media.

Fundraisers are required to help in the organisation and delivery of vital fundraising events and a fundraising events organiser to support and coordinate that function.

Spalding’s Safe Places scheme is seeking volunteers to attend and assist at its mental health support group sessions, to be on hand to talk and listen and perhaps get involved with crafts and games.

Safe Places is a registration scheme for businesses and public places, designed to ensure vulnerable people have somewhere safe to go if they need immediate help whilst out and about.

Age UK Spalding District is seeking drivers to pick up and drop off a maximum of 12 passengers from the Spalding and Pinchbeck area for day care sessions. A regular driving licence is required. Drivers are needed between 9am and 10.30am and 3pm and 4.30pm Monday to Friday, but regularity of shifts is flexible.

Spalding and District Guides is looking for volunteer unit helpers to assist the organisation in giving youngsters opportunities for fun, friendship, adventure and challenge.

Volunteers can benefit from all those things too as well as opportunities for ‘on-the-job’ learning and development. Anyone over 18 can apply.

Find out more about the opportunities above or hundreds of other volunteering opportunities available in South Holland via Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service.

Visit: www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk , @LincolnshireCVS on Facebook and Twitter, email enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call 01205 510888 option 3 for Spalding office.