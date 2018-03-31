WEEKEND WEB: Praised pre-school celebrates

We look back at the Lincs Free Press this week in 1999.

Long Sutton’s Rainbows pre-school celebrated after a glowing Ofsted report. The pre-school had been running for 16 years and was praised for having a relaxed and joyful environment, and inspectors even said that no significant weaknesses were found in the pre-school’s system. Since its last inspection in 1993, the pre-school had worked hard to improve on its minor weaknesses and the report said they have made good progress since that last visit.

Students show support in 1999

A teacher battling cancer was touched by the support received from her pupils when they held a sponsored fast and silence in her name. Spalding High School pupils were shocked when their teacher, Melanie Stibbons, broke the news that she had cancer and would not be returning for a while. In response, the girls of 11S raised £800 for two cancer charities, both to help search for a cure and for the nurses who supported those suffering with cancer.