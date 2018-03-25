WEEKEND WEB: Politics and power plays

AUTISTIC LINCS: By Callum Brazzo

Before I properly engage, I have to thank those that enjoy and appreciate this column and made yourselves known to John Hayes and myself last week.

Moving forward then, regardless of your political persuasion, politicians are in a position of power to act in the interests of autistic people and can enable and empower us to tell our stories, and we have already established that we have stories to tell.

In our previous conversation, I mentioned our community’s necessity to be a collective, collaborative and communicative unit and that could not be more appropriate this month.

Over March 28 and 29, I join my ally in Parliament as we celebrate a long overdue report on the ‘fake cures’ touted for autistic people and participate in a peaceful protest.

First, let me give you some background story.

Allow me to colour your filters.

My autistic allies Emma Dalmayne in London and Fiona O’Leary in Ireland have worked tirelessly to criminalise the people behind these virulently counterproductive ideas at best and abusive cults at worst in the UK and worldwide.

Emma and Fiona along with their families have been targeted online and offline by people that actively promote debunked theories about vaccines ‘causing’ autism (they don’t) and a whole range of foul fabrication and injustices such as bleach enemas, stem cell therapy, holding therapy, hyperbaric chambers and blood products.

If these mean nothing to you then all you need to know right now is that they do NOTHING for us as autistic people.

Do you remember when I wrote: ‘I am not writing about charities here. That can be saved for another time?’ (Autism: A Human Story, March 6)? The time’s now to address one particular charity and that is the National Autistic Society (NAS).

For five years, the NAS has refused to acknowledge the scale of the abuse of autistic babies, children and adults and failed to use their position of power to criminalise these people. That, in itself, I think is criminal. The peaceful protest I alluded to refers to the victims of Mendip House, which was a terribly mismanaged care home by The NAS.

Recently, The NAS emphasised with Emma and Fiona’s plight and made a commitment to banning the worldwide scale of abuse of autistic people.

Emma and I will be there to ensure that we will not be forgotten again and move five years forward from the moment that The NAS agreed to utilise their position of power.

I do not ‘hate’ the NAS.

Their support enabled me to get formally diagnosed, which transformed my life.

Generations before us have made mistakes.

Mistakes in understanding autistic people’s communication.

Generations with the best intentions before us have committed injustices.

Emma’s charity Autistic Inclusive Meets (A.I.M.) is THE ONLY charity that is effectively doing anything whatsoever about all of this and, at the time of going to press, is the only charity I support.

But make no mistake, our current generation, and generations to come, are in a position of power, not to sit idly by, but to act.

