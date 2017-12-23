WEEKEND WEB: Pick of the films released at Christmas

GAVIN MILLER previews some of the festive offerings at the cinema

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (12A)SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, OUT NOW

This blockbuster sequel (and tribute) to the beloved Robin Williams 22-year-old original throws Central Intelligence co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart into the game’s zany jungle setting, alongside Jack Black, Guardian of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan and pop star Nick Jonas.

Set 20 years after the events of the first film, the infamous board game has evolved into a video game, and after four teenagers find it they get sucked into the same adventure Alan Parrish did before –becoming the adult avatars they have chosen.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH,

from Boxing Day

After shining in Les Miserables (which garnered him an Oscar nod) five years ago, Hugh Jackman headlines another musical – based on the true story of how PT Barnum started the Barnum and Bailey Circus in the early 1800s.

It chronicles showman Barnum (Jackman) and how the circus transformed the lives of its star acts, portrayed by the likes of Zac Efron (Bad Neighbours), Rebecca Ferguson (Life), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Michelle Williams (Brokeback Mountain), who plays Barnum’s wife, Charity.

PITCH PERFECT 3 (12A)SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH,

out now

After the box-office success of the first two entries there’s no surprise Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld and co are back for one (allegedly) final outing.

Following the high of winning the World Championships, the now separated Bellas are discovering that job prospects for vocalists are few and far between, so they reunite for one last tough singing competition assignment at an overseas tour – this time facing a group who combine both instruments and voices.