WEEKEND WEB: Our dogs love their new donated toys!

The latest news from Jerry Green Dog Rescue and who is looking to be adopted.

Some of our lovely supporters have very kindly brought our dogs some new puzzle feeder toys.

We use these toys as a form of enrichment for the dogs; it encourages them to use their brains and natural abilities to search out their food. It not only entertains them for longer in the kennel but is also great fun!

We love to watch the dogs playing with these toys and they really enjoy it too.

Kennel life can be very boring, so we like to take any opportunity to give the dogs something new and fun to do.

Boredom can lead to undesirable behaviours, so this is also a great tool to keep your dog’s mind active.

We really appreciate all the donations our supporters give us and are always happy to receive any unwanted treats and toys for the dogs.

DOG OF THE WEEK!

Hello there, my name is Gertrude. I have made lots of friends here at Jerry Greens and would love more people to make friends with! I have been walking out with other dogs but am finding it a little overwhelming when they are in my face, so a home without other pets would be best for me but I would like to continue to work up on building up my confidence when out and about on walks. I feel I would be a bit to bouncy for young children so would prefer a quieter environment, with possibly older children who are used to bouncy dogs. Please do come and meet me and give me lots of cuddles!

Training Tips!

House training

Toileting in the home can occur for a number of reasons and at any age. Common causes include; some dogs may have had little to no house training in their previous home, may have been punished, become stressed or anxious when left, may be feeling unwell, frightened to go outside, been left too long between breaks, needing to go and being unable to communicate this (they may also have been ignored for asking to go outside.)

While toileting in the home can be inconvenient and sometimes frustrating or upsetting for owners, it is important to remain calm and try to work out why your dog is performing the behaviour.

Steps to take:

Get your dog checked by a vet as there can be underlying causes for toileting in the home.

Ignore mishaps – try to calmly encourage your dog to another room or outside while you clean up.

Use an enzymatic cleaner - pet specific carpet shampoos, diluted biological washing powder and pet safe cleaning sprays are much better at breaking down the smells and residues left by accidents (it may be helpful to do a ‘patch test’ on your flooring first!).

Try to keep an eye on your dog and take them for regular trips to the toilet - the more opportunities your dog has to toilet appropriately the more opportunities you have to praise them an encourage them to do it outside again.

Praise every successful trip to the toilet - every time your dog gets it right and ‘goes’ in the right place you should give plenty of verbal praise. Consistency and repetition are key here as they help to cement your dog’s learning of the correct behaviour (practice makes perfect!)

Try not to leave your dog for extended periods of time without a toilet break in the initial stages. This will reduce the likelihood that your dog will have a mishap because they really need to ‘go’.