WEEKEND WEB: Oldman’s finest hour...

FILM REVIEW: DARKEST HOUR (PG)

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, OUT NOW

CAST: GARY OLDMAN, KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS, LILY JAMES, RONALD PICKUP, STEPHEN DILLANE & BEN MENDELSOHN

RUNNING TIME: 2 HRS 5 MINS

DIRECTOR: JOE WRIGHT

The battle for the Oscars is here!

It may not have notched a Best Film (Drama) nod at the Golden Globes, but this could still be a major player during awards season after Gary Oldman picked up a Best Actor award at the same ceremony for playing legendary British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

To be exact, he stars as Churchill during the early days of World War II in this dramatic and inspiring true story. With the fall of France imminent, Britain faces its darkest hour as the threat of invasion looms.

As the seemingly unstoppable Nazi forces advance, and with the Allied army cornered on the beaches of Dunkirk, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the leadership of the newly-appointed Prime Minister.

While dealing with the unprepared public, a sceptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must confront the ultimate choice: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or stand firm and fight for the freedom of a nation against incredible odds.

After a short while into the film, you completely forget you’re watching Oldman on the screen. The actor, whose real-life characters have previously included Lee Harvey Oswald and Beethoven, has once again played the part to perfection. The seamless prosthetics are complemented by his incredible acting ability and attention to detail. His Golden Globe win was truly deserved.

Despite the fact that Darkest Hour wasn’t nominated for Best Film at the Globes, Joe Wright’s (Atonement) film should get a nod at the Academy Awards – as this type of movie is right up their alley.

It will find it tough going against the likes of Three Billboards (opposite page) – but at the very least Oldman should run the Best Actor Oscar close during one of his finest hours.

Rating: 4/5, Mikey Clarke