WEEKEND WEB: Nostalgia from the Free Press

Youngster Sarah Brown (9) laid the first brick for Bourne’s new Sainsbury’s store in Exeter Street in 2000.

The Bourne Abbey Primary pupil started off building work on the 15,000 sq ft store which was expected to provide around 130 full-time and part-time jobs.

Members of the Bells 2000 committee outside Sutton St James Church bell tower.

The store is still situated on the same site today.

ALSO IN THE SAME YEAR:

The bells at Sutton St James parish church were set to ring again after having been dormant for more than 20 years.

A £57,000 facelift to the bell tower was in store as fundraisers were granted £27,659 by the European Regional Development Fund.

Nicola Walsham, secretary of the Sutton St James Bells committee, said: “It has been a long time coming and at times we felt we were getting nowhere.

“We are all thrilled that we have got the money and delighted that the bells will soon ring out again.”