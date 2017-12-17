WEEKEND WEB: New-look of our website one of my 2017 highlights

A weekly column written by members of South Holland District Council’s Cabinet. This week with: COUN MALCOLM CHANDLER

As we approach the end of 2017, I thought I would use this column to look back on a couple of highlights from a busy year, one in which the council has made a great deal of progress in the areas that my portfolio covers.

My two highlights from a productive 12 months show that our commitment to providing residents with the right services at the right time continues to be fulfilled.

Back in the summer, we launched our ‘More Ways to Pay’ service, making paying for council services quicker, easier and more varied with payment available locally to where we live.

The service allows residents and businesses to pay at more than 30 Post Offices and PayPoints across the district, as well as paying online and by direct debit. This has been a great success and by enabling residents to pay for services at locations closer to them it is saving them time, money and effort.

Another key improvement has been the council’s new look website, which was launched in the autumn. The new site can be viewed at www.sholland.gov.uk and has been built using the latest technology to work on all appliances. It is especially designed for use on mobile devices, reflecting a growing demand to view the website whilst on the move.

Operating with a search bar and 20 quick link buttons, it allows users to reach all content in one or two clicks, without complicated drop down menus. Again, the feedback so far has been entirely positive, but don’t just take my word for it – have a look online for yourself.

With thoughts turning to 2018, we’ll be pushing ahead with some significant projects including our campaign for a fairer funding deal for Lincolnshire and moving new partners into our Priory Road offices, bringing more public services together under one roof.

With Christmas just around the corner, I thought I’d offer a few tips to help stay safe whilst festive shopping…

• When shopping in crowded places, keep your valuables safe, try not to use you mobile where it can be easily snatched away.

• Keep your bags close and your wallets safe about your person.

• When shopping online use trusted websites and be alert to online fraud.

• Please don’t leave valuables and parcels in view in your unattended vehicles.

• When eating out or getting a takeaway in, find out if a restaurant, takeaway or food shop has a good Food Hygiene Rating – visit www.food.gov.uk.

• Finally, please don’t drink and drive. When going out nominate a non-drinking driver for the evening.

On behalf of all at SHDC I wish you a very happy and enjoyable Christmas and New Year, along with good health and happiness throughout 2018.