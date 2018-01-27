WEEKEND WEB: Musical thrills to help get through frowsy February

All the latest news from Spalding’s South Holland Centre

With his sharply tailored suit and easy charm, singer-pianist Anthony Strong seems to happily fill the role of ‘The English Gentleman’ often thrust upon him.

His swaggering vocals and swinging piano style are matched by an energy that has entertained audiences at his live shows around the world.

Anthony’s repertoire is unashamedly ‘old school’- from jazz standards and classics through to early Stevie Wonder and Motown.

In his upcoming concert at the South Holland Centre on Thursday February 1, Anthony pays tribute, in song, to some of the greatest male jazz singers of all time, treating audiences to renditions of Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E; Ray Charles’ Hallelujah; Tony Bennett’s Stepping Out; and Frank Sinatra’s They Can’t Take That Away.

The line-up for this fabulous concert is Anthony Strong on piano and vocals; Spencer Brown on bass; Dave Ohm on drums; Gavin Broom on trumpet; and Duncan Eagles on sax. Tickets are £15 or £14 concessions.

The following week sees the much anticipated return to the Centre of Colorado’s five-piece bluegrass band The Railsplitters. Their music draws on a range of influences including Americana, modern pop and rock ‘n’ roll, as well as bluegrass pioneers Bill Monroe and Earl Scruggs.

This acclaimed US band has received rave reviews on both sides of the Atlantic for their powerful vocals and exceptional musical range on mandolin, fiddle, banjo, guitar and upright bass.

The band played to a packed house for their debut concert in Spalding back in 2016, so we are expecting a busy evening when they return on Thursday February 8. Tickets are £13.50, £12 concessions and £7.50 for under 26s from the Box Office 01775 764777 or www.southhollandcentre.co.uk