WEEKEND WEB: Mr Wimpy dishes out the goodies in 2000

Six lucky youngsters won a hamper full of goodies as they scooped prizes in a colouring competition.

The youngsters entered an annual competition run by Spalding Wimpy and Term Time, an independent magazine distributed to primary schools.

There were almost 500 entries in the contest.

Mugs to mark the millennium

Children in West Pinchbeck were given a millennium gift to treasure.

Every child under the age of 11 was presented with a mug by the village hall committee commemorating the new millennium.

All 55 pupils of West Pinchbeck Primary School received their mugs at a special presentation ceremony and the school was given a watercolour of the old school building - now the village hall.