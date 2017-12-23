WEEKEND WEB: Looking back to this week in 2011

Have your say

Children from Tydd St Mary Primary School went back in time to celebrate Christmas.

The youngsters explored a Victorian Christmas, complete with home-made decorations and they dresed up in costume to share their findings with visitors to Silverwood Garden Centre at Long Sutton.

The pupils created a display of a Victorian home at Christmas and sang carols which were performed in Victorian times during their special week of events.

Pupils putting on several brave faces in 2011

Moulton Harrox Primary School pupils were busy painting self-portraits and trying to set a world record.

The school’s art project was part of Face Britain, a national project celebrating young people in the run-up to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and the London Olympic and Paralympic Games the following summer.

The project was part of the Olympic Cultural Festival and had the active support of Prince Charles through the Prince’s Foundation.