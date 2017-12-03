WEEKEND WEB: Looking back to November 2001

Youngsters from Spalding Gymnastics Club are pictured in November 2001 after picking up medals at the regional individual championships held in Chesterfield.

Gold medals had gone to Laura Martin on the beam, Angela Ennis in the floor exercise category and Emily Moss on the vault. Silvers went to Samantha Fletcher (beam), Charlotte Stevens (beam) and Lauren Borszczowskyj (beam).

Spalding Grammar School's 2001 award winners

Meanwhile, award winners from the upper end of Spalding Grammar School were pictured at the Speech Day 16 years ago this month, where headmaster Michael Stewart blamed politicians for putting too much emphasis on league tables and exam results. MP for South Holland and the Deepings – then and now – John Hayes was guest of honour.