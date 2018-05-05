WEEKEND WEB: Looking back at this week in 1999

Have your say

The Flower Parade was making the headlines in 1999

They came from all over the country to witness the spectacle of the 41st annual Spalding Flower Parade.

Thousands of people lined the route to see the beautifully-decorated floats wind their way around the town.

The theme was ‘20th century on parade’ and men, women and children cheered as the 15 floats and parade vehicles passed by.

Even Lincolnshire Free Press mascot Spike the hedgehog took part in the parade and joined in the fun.

Royal visit at Deepings School

Pupils at the Deepings School were on their best behaviour when they welcomed a special visitor.

The Duchess of Gloucester agreed to open the school’s new maths building, music suite and drama studio and planted a shrub in the school grounds in memory of Year 9 pupil Joe Watkins.

Year 7 pupil Stacey Hulls (11) was chosen to present a posy to the duchess because she was the first pupil in her year to receive a silver merit award for hard work.