WEEKEND WEB: Just William welcomes in 1999

We look back at the Lincs Free Press this week in 1999.

William Smith made his entrance to the world on New Year’s Day 1999.

Sarah Smith (34) and husband Tom (34) were expecting their first child on January 1 - and he turned up spot on schedule.

William was born at Peterborough District Hospital at 6.33am, weighing 7lb 2oz.

The couple, from Langtoft, said William was “a good baby and was doing well”.

Mrs Smith said at the time: “It will be exciting next year when he celebrates his first birthday on the millennium.”

Young bookworm Paul wins library prize

Bookworm Paul Halon (7) was the winner of a book voucher after reading 10 books during the school holidays.

Paul, a member of Holbeach Library, completed an activity sheet each time he read a book, which qualified him for an entry in the prize draw for the £10 voucher.

The scheme was aimed at getting children to pick up a book and to enjoy reading in their spare time.

Liaison officer Bev Sims said the response had been “very good”.