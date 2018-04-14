WEEKEND WEB: Jerry Green happy to attend your event

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column from the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

At the weekend we were lucky enough to be invited to attend the Old Bolingbroke spring fair and dragon egg hunt.

We ran a small stall with tombola and some stock for sale; we also were able to talk to people about how we work at Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

As well as being able to speak to people and promote our work we managed to raise an amazing £102.10.

We are always happy to be invited to attend events, so if you have any events coming up in the near future and would like to invite us down please contact the centre on 01205 260546 or email slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

We also would like to send a big thank you to our lovely volunteer Nicole! She volunteered her time on Sunday to help our staff run the stall.

Meet Destiny and Boo Bear – they are the best of friends, who are looking for a new home together.

They both really love people. Destiny especially like lots of lap time getting cuddles whereas Boo Bear will be a little more excited and want to play as well.

They do both enjoy going out on walks and walk very gently on their leads. They are looking for a home where they are the only pets, as this is what they are used to.

Also, we feel that younger children would worry them.

If you would like to come and meet them phone 01205 260546.

Therena’s tips... safe havens

Last week we looked at the difference between bolt holes and safe havens. This week we will look at types of safe havens and how to make it a positive place for your dog to be.

Types of Safe Haven

Covered crates with a door taken off are a popular choice. However, a safe haven can be a dog basket, hidey hole under the stairs, on a spare bed or really anything you wish. The safe haven needs to be big enough for your dog to be able to lie down comfortably and relax in.

Safe havens with a cover or ‘roof’ over them tend to be preferred by dogs who are anxious as they remove the worry of things going on overhead.

Choose a suitable location

Avoid high traffic areas such as hallways; the area doesn’t need to be the quietest part of the house but it should be away from the busiest rooms.

Build positive associations with the Safe Haven

To build positive experiences of the safe haven, occasionally place toys and treats in it to get your dog interested in exploring it. Over time, your dog will consider the safe haven to be an enjoyable place to spend time and will bring themselves to it when they need a break.

Your dog doesn’t need to see you putting treats or a toy in their safe haven and you don’t need to direct them to it either. Leaving it as a pleasant surprise can reinforce the positive feelings your dog gets from using their safe haven and will encourage them to use it more in future.

Rules for humans

Avoid interacting with your dog if they are using their safe haven. Think of it as their own bedroom and respect their need for privacy at that time. They will emerge and interact with you when they have had enough quiet time, and may even be in a better mood for it!

It is especially important that children are taught not to approach a dog while they are in their safe haven. While the safe haven should be a place your dog feels safe, it can easily become a place your dog feels trapped if they are disturbed while using it.

If you do need to interact with your dog, gently encourage them out at a distance and praise them for doing so.