WEEKEND WEB: It’s third time unlucky for Perfect Pitch franchise

FILM REVIEW: PITCH PERFECT 3 (12A) SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, OUT NOW

CAST: ANNA KENDRICK, REBEL WILSON, BRITTANY SNOW, HAILEE STEINFELD, ANNA CAMP, JOHN LITHGOW, ELIZABETH BANKS, JOHN MICHAEL HIGGINS, GUY BURNET, RUBY ROSE, MATT LANTER, ESTER DEAN, HANA MAE LEE, ALEXIS KNAPP, CHRISSIE FIT, KELLEY JAKLE, SHELLEY REGNER & DJ KHALED

RUNNING TIME: 1 HR 33 MINS

DIRECTOR: TRISH SIE

Third time’s definitely not a charm for the successful Pitch Perfect franchise – as the reportedly final instalment ends the series on a bit of a whimper.

The noteworthy original and (to a lesser extent) sequel, helped turn the Anna Kendrick-led ‘A Capella’ group the Bellas into a musical-interjected money-spinner – but unfortunately the third film simply runs out of ideas.

That’s not to say it isn’t serviceable fare – the teenage girl age demographic it’s aimed at will still find plenty to enjoy here – but it doesn’t have that killer ‘Flashlight’ moment.

It doesn’t help that the joke ‘hit rate’ of Rebel Wilson’s Fat Amy has massively declined with multiple misfires, as the Bellas – including the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and Amy Camp – just go through the motions.

After graduating college, the members of the group all realise they hate their jobs, and decide to get back together on the back of a US Armed Services tour – looking to grab the attention of pop guru DJ Khaled (it’s almost a movie vehicle for him more than anything else).

In the process several tepid sub-plots rear their heads as the movie just rolls from one set-piece to the next: Fat Amy’s poor side story with her cringeworthy Aussie con-man Dad (John Lithgow); Beca’s (Kendrick) potential romance with Khaled’s side-kick Theo (former Hollyoaks star Guy Burnet); ditto between Chloe (Snow) and an army officer (Matt Lantner); and a lacklustre rivalry with a girl band (who actually play instruments) led by John Wick star Ruby Rose.

But all this is hastily cobbled together among a couple of decent musical numbers to milk the last bit of cash out of the Pitch Perfect cow.

Which leaves the final movie pitch far from perfect.

Ratings:

2.5/5 Gavin Miller

Mia Millican (13) 4.5/5

Olivia Goodale (12) 4/5