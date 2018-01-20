WEEKEND WEB: Hero ‘Gary’ comes back to say ‘hello’

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column from the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Gary the Hero returned to our centre this week.

Gary makes a return visit to the centre

Gary had been a perfect match for donating blood to help a seriously ill, little dog that had been rushed into Sutterton Veterinary Hospital after ingesting poison.

He was a superstar throughout and happily found a new family in time for the New Year.

Gary is now called Spencer and he called back into the centre last week to show us how chuffed he is with his new family. They were pretty chuffed too with him too!

It’s always an exciting time when we hear from our former residents so if you’ve adopted from us previously, we would love to see how they are doing now and hear how much of a difference adopting has made to your lives. We know you’ve certainly made a difference to our dog’s lives. Thank you.

DOG OF THE WEEK – MARVIN

Do you need a little man in your life? Marvin could be the one for you?

“Hey, my name is Marvin! I am a very happy little chap who gets very excited when meeting new people, I just can’t contain myself. I love getting to meet new people, as that means I get lots more cuddles!

“My friends here at Jerry Green tell me that I’m a super sweet boy and that all the volunteers have fallen in love with me. I am happy to have some calm doggy friends when out and about walking but can be worried by bouncier dogs so would enjoy a home without any other pets. I also can be a little too excited at times and would be too much around children so would like an adult-only home to live in.”

Call 01205 260546 or email slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

TRAINING TIP

Two weeks ago we looked at chewing and what it means for our dogs. This week we are looking at providing alternatives for our dogs to chew on.

Dogs that have a high motivation to chew things are difficult to stop and punishing them tends to cause them to chew away from you in places you won’t notice rather than reducing the chewing.

It is advisable to provide suitable objects for your dog to chew on. Natural chews such as tubas (dug up from tree roots) are great for dogs that prefer chewing on wood as they do not splinter and are safe for dogs’ teeth. Antlers are useful for dogs with relatively soft jaws as they can chew and nibble them for weeks without cracking the antler.

Natural, long lasting chews like stag bars and stuffed marrow bones can provide hours of chewing in addition to a tasty snack to keep your dog busy.

There is also a wide range of specially designed plastic and rubber chew toys on the market – it’s a case of trying a few to see which type your dog prefers.

Raw meaty bones are also a suitable option for dogs who need something to chew and can be acquired from most butchers. Things like marrowbones, ribs and spines are fun for dogs to chew and also easily digestible.

Avoid giving raw weight-bearing bones such as those from cattle legs as they are incredibly tough and can crack or chip your dog’s teeth.

Also, avoid cooked bones as these can splinter and cause hazardous digestive upset.

• We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our centre trainer on 01205 260546.