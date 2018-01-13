WEEKEND WEB: Help dogs like Dory sunggle up this winter

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column from the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

We can never thank our supporters enough for their generosity, especially over the winter months, when we receive much needed donations of bedding.

Can you give Parsnip a loving home?

We have a wonderful washer/dryer which means we can now launder our blankets, towels and sheets rather than having to throw them away once they get a bit too grubby.

There’s nothing nicer than being able to give the dogs warm, fluffy blankets every day and we will always accept donations of laundry powder/softener to help us keep the beds, kennels and dogs smelling spring fresh.

DOG OF THE WEEK

Hello, my name is Parsnip and I am a lovable Lurcher with oodles of energy.

I love to play with both humans and dogs and do lots of zoomies in the off-lead area.

I would really like an active home who will take me on lots of walks, play with me and give me lots of cuddles.

I would love to live with another playful dog and I could live with older children who wouldn’t mind a bouncy dog as I may knock the little ones over.

I am also super clever and my friends at Jerry Green have been teaching me new tricks to help me find a new family.

Telephone: 01205 260546

Email: slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

TRAINING TIP – DIGGING

Dogs dig for many different reasons. For some there is a genetic component that motivates them to dig, some may have learned to dig rather than to play with objects, some find it a great stress or boredom buster, there may be something that smells good in the area or perhaps it is simply a fun way to burn off excess energy.

It can be difficult to extinguish this behaviour completely and dogs usually look for another way to express their behaviour so it is not recommended that you stop or punish digging. Instead, try to facilitate appropriate digging with some basic rules in place that allow your dog the outlet they need to express their natural behaviour while keeping your garden intact.

The simplest way to direct digging towards a more appropriate source is to provide a sandpit. Children’s sandpits tend to be suitable for this and sand can be bought relatively cheaply.

Sand is very appealing to dogs because it is easier to dig in and bury objects in than soil is. It causes less friction on the nails and dogs can create much bigger holes which can actually fulfil their digging need quicker than digging in soil can.

A dog with fulfilled needs is often a happy dog; and happy dogs tend to be easier to live with!

If you spot your dog trying to dig in any other area call them away and direct them towards the sandpit. You may need to encourage them to dig in the sandpit at first; try making small holes, digging with your dog and praising them when they dig or even partly burying toys or treats in the sand to pique your dog’s interest.

It might be useful to purchase or create a lid for the sandpit so it can be covered over at times when it is not in use, or perhaps when you do not wish for your dog to dig.

A lid can also keep a sandpit more hygienic as other animals may take a liking to it too.