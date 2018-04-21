WEEKEND WEB: Help Bennie get back on his paws

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column from the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Have you got some pennies spare to help Bennie back on his paws?

Fly

The poor boy has been diagnosed with chronic luxating patella in both his back knees which means his knee caps don’t sit in their sockets properly.

This condition is extremely painful and potentially crippling for Bennie and severely limits his quality of life.Surgery on both knees is his only option.

We are appealing for your help to raise £1,000 to cover the cost of Bennie’s surgery and aftercare treatment. Every penny donated will go directly towards his operation so you can be confident in knowing that any donation, big or small, will make a vast difference to little Bennie’s life.

Please like, share and give what you can: www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/jerrygreendogs/bennies appeal

Or contact the centre to donate on 01205 260546 or email: slicns@jerrygreendogs.org.uk Please also feel free to pop by the centre and donate in person.

DOG OF THE WEEK

Hi, I’m Fly! My friends here at Jerry Greens tell me I’m a big fluff ball, but I don’t really see it myself.

I am looking for a very special home that can take their time to get to know me and are happy to leave me to my own business.

I do sometimes enjoy cuddles once I know you but this will take time. I really would like a home with lots of space for me to take my self away, and an adult home as children worry me.

I do like to socialise with other dogs when out and about but feel at the moment I would just like some human company.

My favourite thing to do is run around with toys and play all day long, before settling down for a long nap.

I am quite beautiful and I’m sure someone will fall in love with me.

Please do phone the centre on 01205 260546 to have more of a chat about my personality.

TRAINING COURSES

Here at Jerry Green Dog Rescue we hold regular training courses. We are due to start the next one, which is for the Bronze Brilliant Dog Award, on Monday, May 7.

The course includes basic training such as sit, stay, down, leave and walking on a loose lead. We also teach how dogs learn and so hope to give owners the tools to continue training their dogs.

You will be working towards your Bronze award by being able to complete the set of exercises with your dog; once they have all been signed off and completed you and your dog will be awarded your certificate and rosette. You will then be able to move on to the Silver Award! Each lesson is an hour long and takes place on a weekly basis on a Monday evening, for six weeks.

If you would like more information about the course or to book a space, please call the centre on 01205 260546.

