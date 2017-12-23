WEEKEND WEB: Happy Christmas from Jerry Green - especially for Woody

As Christmas approaches we just want to say Happy Christmas and thank you so much from all the staff and dogs at Jerry Green Dog Rescue to everyone who has supported us this year.

Be that through adopting a dog, supporting our appeals, donating or simply sharing our stories. Every little helps and has ensure we have been able to help over 900 dogs across the organisation this year. I wanted to share with you one of our favourite Happy Tails of the year, which is Woody.

Woody started his Jerry Green Journey at our South Lincs Centre in February, heartbreakingly scared of people and dogs, which led us to believe that he may have been mistreated in the past.

Woody worked really hard with our team to build up his confidence with the world around him, starting at the centre then with regular trips out in the local area.

Woody was such a clever boy and came on in leaps and bounds, quite literally. Always pleased to greet the staff and have cuddles and play time. Woody started to adore people and was finally ready to put his trust back into a new human and find his forever home.

Sadly, Woody was looking for a home for six months with no luck. We couldn’t understand it, as he was really a fantastic dog. Every day we saw his training improve and his behaviour get so much better than how it was when he first arrived, we desperately wanted to see his hard work rewarded.

We made him a video and press release and shared it with out with our local media contacts and social media channels in hope it would attract more attention for him.

He didn’t have to wait much longer as he was thank fully adopted in August this year. After a tearful goodbye from all his friends at the centre Woody has gone on to settle in well to his new home. We couldn’t be more thrilled.

THERENA’S TRAINING TIPS

Last week, we looked at how to teach your dog that going to the veterinary practice may not be quite as stressful as they first thought. This week, we are looking at what to do when you have to visit the vet for real!

When it comes to actual veterinary visits, you know your dog best. It may be helpful to hand your vet some treats so they can introduce themselves to your dog through a medium they already know well (tasty treats!).

As your vet examines your dog, continue to reward them for remaining calm whilst being handled.

It may be helpful for you to hold some food and allow your dog to lick and nibble at it, but not completely have it while your vet examines an area your dog is sensitive to. This will distract your dog in addition to rewarding them for tolerating their check-up.

You can prepare your dog for veterinary visits by doing mock examinations and giving your dog rewards for accepting being handled at home.

You could pair each part of the body with a word so that your dog has an idea of what to expect - for example, ‘ears’ or ‘paw’.

However, avoid performing mock examinations if your dog has a history of biting or is difficult to handle. It may be better to speak to a qualified behaviourist.

We run a variety of training at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our Centre Trainer on 01205 260546.