WEEKEND WEB: Guardian letters

Thanks, retail in Long Sutton, Brexit and the meaning of Christmas

Your change of plans was so thoughtful

On behalf of the residents of Parkside Crescent, Speyer Avenue and Sezanne Walk, I want to say a very big thank to the Spalding Round Table for the wonderful Christmas lunch they delivered to our homes on Sunday, December10.

Due to the adverse weather the party planned to take place in Surfleet village hall was cancelled. However the plans were quickly changed so as not to disappoint us.

We all received a carrier bag delivered to our homes which contained a full three course dinner complete with serviette,cracker,mint and party popper.

Thank you once again. All your hard work was very much appreciated.

Greta Healey

Spalding

Ambulance, fire and police were terrific

A big ‘thank you’ to Holbeach firefighters, the police and the ambulance service who came to our aid when we were involved in a road accident on Saturday, November 25 at Lowgate, Fleet, and ended up in a ditch. The crews left us informed as to what they were going to do and they gavce us both great care and attention.

Pauline and Robert Robinson

Gedney Drove End

Factory Shop will kill market and town centre

Having read your piece regarding Long Sutton Indoor Bowling Club/Original Factory Shop, if this is allowed to go ahead, the Friday Market will be reduced to fruit, veg and plants as the factory shop will sell everything else seven-days-a-week.

Most of it is already available from the established shops in Long Sutton, especially the hardware store and Pledgers.

If these and other shops have to close, what will take their place? Chinese or Indian takeaways and you the parish council will have made your point – you will have outdone Holbeach, which has empty properties, tea shops, takeaways, hairdressers and charity shops. So that should be successful planning for the future.

As the Co-op has planning permission for retail on this site, what is in place to stop them from erecting four or five retail units here any time in the future?

I have one thing to say to the Factory Shop: two thirds of the existing building was built by Long Sutton Indoor Bowls Club, and it will be let to you at high rent by the Co-op.

Bearing this in mind, the directors of the Factory Shop should be very careful who they are getting in bed with.

Mr RS Smith

Long Sutton Indoor

Bowls Club

You’ve no idea how angry many of us feel

In reply to Alan Meekings’ letter advocating a second referendum as the only viable way of healing current divisions in the country, I would like to add my observations.

He says that democracy demands a second referendum, which puzzles me as the remain side of the argument said the first referendum was only advisory and could be ignored as the super democratic EU has done in the past or ordered another one because the first one didn’t produce the result they wanted.

As for healing divisions, I believe it would make them worse.During the referendum and since we older voters have been subjected to a torrent of abuse from the remain side, we’ve been labelled racist because we wanted to have control of borders,been called European hating little Englanders,w e’ve been told our vote wasn’t worth as much as the young and we were selfish and didn’t care for the future but the final straw for me was being told I am “nearly dead” and once we have all died off the remain cause will get their way.

Not once has any senior figure from the campaign to stay in the EU done anything to halt this nonsense,in fact some have encouraged it.

So no Mr Meekings. I’m afraid these divisions are going to be much more difficult to heal. You’ve no idea how angry many of us feel.

William Cook

Long Sutton

EU red tape costs economy £100billion

Mr Meekings in his latest letter actually tries to make a case for EU red tape and bureaucracy, and even suggests that it has financial benefits for Britain – seriously? EU red tape costs the British economy and taxpayer approximately £100billion-a-year.

Lets also explode some other remoan myths. Many seem to forget that the referendum took place after David Cameron attempted to “negotiate a new settlement with the EU”. Mr Cameron came back with nothing to address concerns on uncontrolled mass immigration; nothing to stop the EU’s headlong rush to create a federal European superstate; and nothing to restore the supremacy of British law and our Parliament. That is what the EU offered Britain and that is what we voted on.

Needless to say the British people very sensibly voted to reject the EU’s offer and voted for Brexit.

The matter has been settled, the only job now is to negotiate a new free trade deal and make a success of this fantastic opportunity to rid ourselves of the EU.

Now lets focus on some other Project Fear remoan myths. We have not had a recession within weeks of a Vote to Leave – l the economy has grown in every quarter since the vote and we now have the lowest unemployment rate in 40 years and the highest number of people in work since records began,

All the major UK Stock Exchange indices have reached record highs and are still at near record highs, house prices have continued to grow; pensioners are protected by the triple lock, interest rates were cut within a week of the vote, there was no emergency budget and taxes have been cut and spending increased; also, Britain has secured more inward investment than the rest of the EU combined.

More and more businesses are backing Brexit Britain, announcing new multi-billion pound investment programmes including BMW, Jaguar Landrover, Nissan, Toyota, Google, Goldman Sachs, Glaxo Smithkline, MDS Life Sciences, Hilton Hotels.

Remoaners denigrate our past, undermine our present, and have no faith in our future.

Leavers believe in Britain and are confident that Brexit will be a great success.

Craig Jackson

Vote Leave constituency coordinator

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

Christmas! Has it been commercialised? Yes! Has it been over-commercialised? Yes! But is there anything left of who Christmas is really about? Yes, there is!

World over, millions will rightly and joyfully celebrate the historic birth of Jesus Christ. The Bible tells the story and other literature affirms it. The birth and continued existence of the Christian Church, the life and love of Christian people attest not just his birth but his living today in the hearts of men and women, boys and girls.

Our carols sum up the person of Jesus: eg ‘God of God, Light of light, Lo, He abhors not the Virgin’s womb; Very God, Begotten, not created’.

The only issue regarding commercialisation is when the message of Christmas is either skewed or bypassed altogether.

Then, a true message is distorted into what today is called fake news.

Truth and genuine news remains a precious commodity for us all or else the whole of life becomes an illusion, a mirage, promising much but meaning nothing.

Jesus said to his hearers, and to us today, he had come “to seek and to save what was lost”. His birth is the start of hope for us all, thankfully.

Rev Nic Hasnip

Long Sutton Baptist Church