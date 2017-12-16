WEEKEND WEB:Golden lab Chrissy (2) needs a loving home

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column by Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Chrissy is a really sweet two-year-old Golden Labrador who is looking for a forever home to settle into.

She is very affectionate and likes to be close to anyone she builds a bond with.

She would like a home where she will have company throughout the day and not left for long periods.

She is an active girl and enjoys fetching and playing with a ball.

Chrissy has been walking out with other dogs at the centre, showing varied reactions towards them.

She would like a home of her own where she will be an only pet.

Chrissy would prefer a quieter home with adults only as she can be quite worried by children.

I think you will agree that Chrissy is a truly stunning lady. If you fancy waking up to that beautiful face every morning and cuddling up to her every night, call the team today!

Telephone: 01205 260546, email slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

• Therena’s Tip

No matter their health status, breed or age, all dogs will inevitably need to make a visit to the vet at some point in their lives.

Making these visits as pleasant as possible is relatively simple and can make the whole experience better for yourself, your vet and your dog.

For most dogs, their first experience of a veterinary practice is when they have their puppy vaccinations and/or when they are spayed or castrated as a young adult.

While it may not seem like it, these early visits can leave quite an impression; veterinary practices look, sound and smell quite differently to most other places your dog visits.

Invest time

It doesn’t need to be a great deal of time, but occasionally sitting in the waiting room feeding your dog something extra tasty (chicken or chopped sausage are rarely rejected!) so they can associate being in the veterinary environment with receiving something enjoyable.

You can even focus your dog’s mind on something other than the unusual sights, sounds and smells by practising some of the behaviours or tricks they already know well and reinforcing these with rewards.

If your dog is especially nervous, you may need to begin by sitting outside the veterinary practice and feeding your dog there.

Dogs won’t usually eat when they are very anxious so this is a good indicator of your dog’s emotional state at that time. Gradually build up to being near the door of the veterinary practice, then spend a few minutes inside feeding your dog before leaving.

Short, regular sessions can be more effective than long, irregular sessions, so integrate veterinary trips into your weekly routine for the best results.

Most veterinary practices will be more than willing to have you and your dog spend a few minutes in the waiting room now and then. It is beneficial to them for your dog to be comfortable in their environment; it can save them time and builds a relationship with you.

Vets and veterinary staff

Most veterinary staff will be happy to help your dog feel more at ease around them so if somebody is available, hand them some of your treats and see if they would like to feed your dog.

The more positive experiences your dog has with veterinary staff the more comfortable they will be around them in future.

• Next week we’ll look at what to do when you have to visit the vet for real.

• We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. If you would like to find out more call our centre trainer on 01205 260546.

• Food Bank donation

Earlier this week we donated a huge load of dog food to Boston Foodbank.

Even though we are a charity ourselves it is hugely important to think about the bigger picture and share our donations.

Dogs can often come into us because families have fallen on hard times and are worried about finding the money to feed them.

Those dogs are loved, warm and are valued member of the family. It is important to us to try to keep those dogs in their loving homes if we can.

That can be through food donations, training help and advice.

Hopefully this donation will ensure that families that might be struggling over this festive period can still afford to keep their dogs well fed and happy.