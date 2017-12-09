WEEKEND WEB: Gift your time this Christmas

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service makes some festive suggestions for helping others...

Often, especially as people get older, they urge family members not to bother buying them Christmas gifts.

“Keep your money,” they say. “We don’t need anything.”

If you have a relative or friend like that, the chances are they would value a little of your time over any wrapped gift.

We all know the festive season can highlight loneliness, so perhaps this is the year to honour their wishes not to splurge but to give a little of yourself and make some time to spend with them instead.

If you’re still keen to show how much they mean to you in a more tangible way, how about making a small donation to a relevant charity in honour of them?

December 15 is the second annual Local Charities Day, highlighting the work of small charities and the differences they make to their local communities. Maybe there’s a local good cause your loved one particularly believes in? Perhaps you could even do something more hands on for one of those groups by offering to help out with a Christmas fundraiser or pledging to do something for them in the new year?

So many small groups make a huge difference to individuals. Wouldn’t it be an amazing Christmas gesture if all of us could do just one small thing to help one of those groups along?

Even something as simple as supporting a coffee morning held by a local group would be appreciated. You could even take your loved one along, treat them to a drink and a cake and a little company and support the cause all at once.

Organisers of Butterfly Hospice’s monthly Spalding coffee morning would love to see new faces, for example.

Usually held on the last Friday of every month at Tonic Health, Broadgate House, Westlode Street (near AlleyCatz), check details at www.butterflyhospice.com

The hospice, which provides free palliative care for those with serious life-limiting illness from its base in Boston, is just one local charity actively seeking additional volunteers, as it needs more help in its Spalding shop.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service can provide details of small charities working in the local area and little things you could do to really make a difference to them and the people they benefit.

Contact us on 01205 510888 option 3 or email enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk