WEEKEND WEB: FreePress letters

Your views on speed camera groups, an old Tulips hero, Holbeach Community Larder and a ‘ranting’ letter writer

Speed gun groups no more than vigilantes

The recent ‘speed guns’ article in your paper highlights the befuddled ideologies of some parish councils.

It effectively means that cliques of uneducated amateurs are trying to ‘legalise’ their personal opinions , and justify their intentions to become unaccountable groups of vigilantes.

This unacceptable anarchy ignores the population growth in South Holland with increased traffic movements needing to minimise journey times in tandem with safety.

The truths are that virtually all those behind this scheme have neither the essential comprehensive knowledge of alternatives of road design and maintenance, nor the personal experience and driving skills to cope with today’s traffic.

Their views that ‘speed’ is the sole culprit in the equation don’t recognise that it’s just as illegal to drive unnecessarily slowly and cause obstruction as it is to drive at high speed, and that many local drivers are guilty in this respect. Equally, HGV drivers of two or more vehicles in close convoy at low speed on the A16 Peterborough road cause obstruction and risk potential prosecution, as do other HGVs driven ( over their speed limit) in the outside lane of dual carriageways and motorways.

Farmers and building developers who coat our roads in mud in contempt of available penalties, and frequently refuse to display correct number plates and lighting systems fail to grasp that this area is becoming more urban than rural, and they must adapt accordingly.

Although Knight Street in Pinchbeck justifies both traffic calming measures and official markings outside the primary school, these have been consistently refused.

Parts of Gosberton High Street on the other hand, which is far longer and with better lines of visibility, can clearly be tackled above the blanket 30 mph limit, as is proven by the 34,000 who did so in March alone.

On the other hand, Six House Bank in West Pinchbeck (which hasn’t actually got a school entrance) typifies many largely open and unobscured local roads that barely justify a limit below the national maximum. Rather than reduce the present 40 limit to 30, would be more appropriate to raise it to 50 ?

This topic will generate widespread opinion and debate and certainly no charge must be levied upon all our ratepayers without their genuine approval, rather than suffer any potential backlash.

Quite possibly, the widespread threat of unnecessary and irrelevant ‘points’ that jeopardise the freedoms of otherwise law abiding citizens may lead to a tit for tat situation for drivers to consider action against the participants in this madcap scheme, and other obvious lawbreakers.

Leon B Tetherton

Pinchbeck

Long-time fans will always remember him

Regarding your article last week about the death of former Spalding United FC player Peter Roberts.What a goalkeeper!

I was one of the spectators at the FA Cup tie when Spalding United played Kettering Town, who were in a higher league. The 3-2 score in Spalding’s favour was mainly thanks to Pete. He was named Man of the Match and carried off the field by Spalding supporters. I remember Tommy Lawton playing for the Kettering Team and that he was impressed by Pete and later signed him up for Kettering.

Pete was also a good cricketer. He used to join a group of us playing cricket in the summer and he was an excellent bowler.

Those of us who supported Spalding during the 50s and 60s will always remember him.

Peter Nottingham

Spalding

Thank you Holbeach folk – you’re the best!

On behalf of all the trustees of Holbeach Community Larder and Café I would like to publicly thank, from the bottom of my heart, all those who have so generously supported the Community Larder and Café over the Christmas period.

First of all there were the hundreds of Tesco customers who donated such a generous quantity of food during the first weekend in December – 142 trays of it to be precise, and Jade, the Tesco community champion, who gave us so much cheerful support and help.

Then there were Buckingham Emergency Food Aid, who provided turkeys, sausages, bacon, eggs, Christmas puddings and vegetables for our Christmas Day Lunch; Lincolnshire Field Products, who provided an assortment of vegetables to go out with the 40 hampers we gave to families in need; Oldershaws who provided two sacks of potatoes and the Norfolk Cake Company who provided a 300 or so cherry and sultana cakes for us to give as gifts to our clients over the Christmas period.

But perhaps the most heartening were the people who just walked in off the street with gifts. One couple put their £200 government heating allowance through the vicarage door as a donation to the larder,having decided that there were people in greater need than they.

And, on the Friday before Christmas; the lady who walked in with a £50 donation having spoken to us in Tesco so that we could buy what the clients most needed; the lady who came in and asked, ‘What do you need?’ and on hearing that we were down to our last three tinned meat pies, came back with no less than 17 of them!; the parents with two small children who had made up a reverse Advent calendar of goodies and wanted to bring it in as part of their Christmas giving – we sent them upstairs to help unpack it, so that the children could see where everything was stored; and the mother who came in with her two daughters and a bag of presents to give away, who stayed to wrap and label them for us so that they could go out to a family in need that very day.

And of course, on top of that, there are our 20 or so volunteers who, week by week, help out in the kitchen, or on the reception desk or busy themselves in the store room, or who pitch up and help us to date sort, label and transport and store all our stock when it comes in, and all those wonderful people who willingly gave up their own Christmas Day in order to make and serve a Christmas dinner to those for whom Christmas might otherwise have been very bleak.

Your generosity and time are hugely appreciated by us and by the increasing number of clients who may struggle with delayed or withheld benefits, unemployment, mental health issues, chronic illness and debt.

If any of your readers are interested in joining our team of volunteers please contact Rev’ Rosamund Seal on 01406 424989. We are particularly looking to expand our small team of cooks in the kitchen – training, encouragement and willing kitchen assistants provided!

It has been so very heartening to see how many people really do care, and really do want to make a difference in their local community and really do want to bring up their children to realise that being able to give can be just as satisfying as receiving.

Thank you to the people of Holbeach – you are the best.

Rev Rosamund Seal

Holbeach

Better if letter writer retired his angry pen

After long hesitation I feel it is time to speak up against the vile-tongued vitriol of which we have to read when our ever-hasty Andrew McDonald of Lutton writes to this letter page just to spout pure hatred towards our MP. Re: “Less of your Churchillian pomposity please sir!” – last week’s Free Press.

Regardless of if we agree with Mr Hayes’ political stance or not we should all show a little decorum and etiquette when taking the time to debate issues either face to face or via local media.

Mr McDonald, however, chooses not to and goes in all hot headed ranting and raving like some demented Rottweiler foaming at the mouth. In his recent letter he refers to our MP as dinosaur living in a past world. Well Mr McDonald, just what world or more to the point planet are you living on?

I myself am not the greatest fan of politics but Mr Hayes has over time worked well for the local community and has addressed several issues which were important to this area. My guess is you are one of those who do not like people standing up for the majority.

Ironically, Mr McDonald refers to Mr Hayes as ‘cherry picking’ his views. Yet week in week out we read this Mr McDonalds own cherry picked biased views. You honestly could not make this up.

I would rather have a local MP who will stand up to issues such as the threat of terrorism and the issues regarding the costly EU club than some yes man. Mr Mcdonald ends his recent outburst with claims for Mr Hayes to take his pension. Would it not be better for all concerned locally if Mr McDonald took early retirement from his shockingly bad opprobrium and vilification in this letter column?

Mr R Garner

Spalding