WEEKEND WEB: Free Press nostalgia from 2000

More than 150 school friends met up at the Deepings School for the first time in over ten years back in April 2000.

The ex-students, who were aged 16 in 1986, also helped raise £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Relief from a raffle and a £500 donation from the business Pearl.

Spalding Dog Show raises money for LIVES in 2000.

Dawn Roberts, one of the organisers, said three friends had the idea over a year ago and had been planning it ever since.

“It was absolutely fantastic and everything went very well,” she said.

○ Lurcher Wilf (pictured with owner Debbie Back, of Spalding), was one of many pooches at the annual Spalding Dog Show in 2000.

The show, held at Springfields, raised £45 for the charity LIVES.

Youngsters enjoy a pirate activity day at Long Sutton library in 2000.

○ And cries of “shiver me timbers” were all in a day’s fun for children at Long Sutton library over the Easter break. Pictured are (from back): Laura Patten (7), Amelia Ladbrook (6) and Eleanor Lister (8).