WEEKEND WEB: Free Press nostalgia from 2000

Class of '86 reunites at the Deepings School.
More than 150 school friends met up at the Deepings School for the first time in over ten years back in April 2000.

The ex-students, who were aged 16 in 1986, also helped raise £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Relief from a raffle and a £500 donation from the business Pearl.

Spalding Dog Show raises money for LIVES in 2000.

Dawn Roberts, one of the organisers, said three friends had the idea over a year ago and had been planning it ever since.

“It was absolutely fantastic and everything went very well,” she said.

○ Lurcher Wilf (pictured with owner Debbie Back, of Spalding), was one of many pooches at the annual Spalding Dog Show in 2000.

The show, held at Springfields, raised £45 for the charity LIVES.

Youngsters enjoy a pirate activity day at Long Sutton library in 2000.

○ And cries of “shiver me timbers” were all in a day’s fun for children at Long Sutton library over the Easter break. Pictured are (from back): Laura Patten (7), Amelia Ladbrook (6) and Eleanor Lister (8).