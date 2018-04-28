WEEKEND WEB: Free Press letters

Your views on transport, religion, manufacturing and World War II

Road through village needs a weight restriction

John Elson's Free Press cartoon.

I am sending this email to all of the village councillors on the A152 road through Donington, Quadring and Gosberton.

I live in Donington on the junction of Quadring Road and Badgate Road in a 1857 Victorian house.

The issue I would like to raise is the volume of large lorries that use this road to get to Spalding.

These lorries use this road all hours, day and night and at a rate of one every 15 minutes. This is not acceptable for a road that runs through several 30 mph zones and passes two schools. I understand that these lorries do not break the speed limit due to trackers, but it’s the volume.

My house has a conservation order on it (limiting what I can change to the front of it, iewindows). I have been told by the planning officer that I have to keep it original and maintain it for the future to appreciate.

How can I manage this when the lorries that travel past drop through the drain covers and cause my house to physically shake?

I am more than happy for anyone to come and experience this. This amount of vibration is not good for the property and when it was built there certainly weren’t heavy lorries on the road.

These lorries make a banging noise from their trailers as they pass by which is a nuisance.

My neighbour has stated that they have had a cracked sink in their en-suite due to these heavy lorries. Aside from the damage they are causing to the road and the houses, it is also the size of them travelling through the village of Gosberton when locals are trying get to their local shop and then these lorries meet in both directions and cause a traffic jam and this is not suitable right near Gosberton Primary school.

I would like to suggest that a weight restriction is placed on the road and that the by-pass as such is used (A52). If this amount of heavy vehicles keep using this road I have no doubt that it will have an effect on my house and many more on the route.

This issue is spoiling the area and it could be such a nice village to live and bring children up in. As it stands, I regret buying this house and the amount of heavy vehicles has increased in the last three years.

I hope this will encourage conversation and possible discussion as to any suggestions or suitable solutions.

Keith Edge

Donington

It’s us that are being asked to pay for church

In response to your question in April 10’s Free Press, ‘Do you think Pinchbeck Parish Council should pay for repairs at St Mary’s Church?’, perhaps this should have read, ‘Is it right that the RATE PAYING parishioners of Pinchbeck have to pay through added extra rates on the precept for the repairs to the church and churchyard?’

Coun Andrew Bowser makes good comment where he states that the parish council “simply cannot afford it as we haven’t got any money in our budget” and yet these very same people quite happily set a rate and expect the parishioners to find the extra payments from their own shrinking budgets

So perhaps the church should find different ways to be able to fund the necessary repairs and also bear in mind that there are other denominations of worshippers with buildings that may also require repairs and open the floodgates of requests for cash to repair their building.

One other thing – is it really necessary to have a stone-built wall on only one part of the church when in this day and age everything else is deemed to be open plan, or just remove and replace with a more cost-effective material and ornate structure?

Roly Hare

via email

Our American allies should be remembered

The core messages of respect and remembrance behind the new Bomber Command Memorial are always recognised both in our working military airfields and also preserved military airfields, museums and monuments. Also, a variety of events are held around the country.

So while the new monument settles into a sustainable role, the actual Bomber Command topic – quite rightly – is already permanently established in our national psyche. Should we not also acknowledge the wider story though ?

Is it appropriate that we seem to overlook the role of our American allies and the breadth of the relationship between our two countries? Surely we must be able to routinely fully inform future generations .

Our great WW2 leader, Winston Churchill, held their then President T Roosevelt and his nation in the highest regard, and recognised their vital contribution.

Quite apart from their supplies of food and materials to us and the roles played by the American Army and American Navy, I hope that some statistics about their 8th Airforce might interest our readers when they reflect on the sacrifice of our own fallen heroes.

Over 135,000 American airmen took part, of whom some 30,000 were killed, 14,000 seriously wounded and 33,000 were taken prisoner. In their European operation 9,937 Bomber aircraft were destroyed together with 8,481 fighter Aircraft

Also bear in mind that those young (largely volunteer) airmen had chosen to come to our country, to fight alongside us for our freedom and democracy away from their own land and families, and with few of the ‘home leave’ and other comforts that our own military might sometimes enjoy.

Should we not also properly mark and record the wartime airfields they shared with us that now lie abandoned and neglected around our countryside?

Perhaps this commemoration topic also applies to the proposed new monument in Ascoughee Gardens. Primarily, VJ Day (Victory in Japan Day) is an American institution to commemorate their efforts throughout the Pacific Campaign, and the dates and title of it were actually chosen by the then American President to differentiate it from VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) in which he deferred to the British Prime Minister and Parliament regarding choices of date and title.

Frequently, conversations within my own two-nation military family on both sides of the Atlantic confirm just how firmly our democracies are linked. I applaud the voluntary military service of both my wartime and post-war generation family members. Particularly one who gave his life in a Lancaster over northern France.

My basic understanding of military history and social history is pretty well the norm amongst Americans, who are still generally well disposed towards the British.

So in view of their Government’s immediate political support for us in our current ‘poison’ saga with Russia , together with our prospect of huge job losses at Jaguar (which it’s foreign owners are blaming entirely on Brexit) I think the wartime relationship between our two nations may well play a large part in our future long-term peace and prosperity.

Leon B Tetherton

Pinchbeck

More harm for British car industry

With more faltering consumer confidence, combined with the government’s aggressive approach to diesel and its ‘red lines’ determining the UK trading relationship with Europe, more harm is approaching Britain’s car industry.

As Jaguar Land Rover confirmed plans to lay-off 1,000 workers in the West Midlands this news should be sending a wake- up call to ministers and alarm bells ringing in the high levels of government.

Confusion over diesel cars fuelled by badly thought through ministerial announcements, plus faltering consumer confidence linked with Brexit uncertainty are major factors behind this latest blow for our car industry.Jaguar Land Rover is a powerhouse for the West Midlands economy and a source of decent, well paid jobs. News of these lay-offs will be very unsettling for workers and their families and will send shock waves through to the supply chain.

This is where the fear lies with the toll on jobs reaching a wider scale and could mean thousands more jobs being at risk. Losses on this scale must see concerted government action, locally and nationally.

Meanwhile, the society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed that new registrations across the UK industry fell in March by 15.7 per cent compared with the same month last year with diesel registrations down by 32.2 per cent.

The influential trade body cited economic and political uncertainty and confusion over air quality plans as the main factors affecting confidence, resulting in declines across all sales types.

Time and again auto industry companies like Jaguar Land Rover tell us that they need existing trading relationships to prevail once we leave the European Union. Surely this is a wake-up call and the government have to say without any doubt they will embrace these trading relations that will retain vital skills in the auto industry.

Going forward, Ministers also need to help ensure a just transition from diesel and petrol engines to electric-powered vehicles to secure decent high skilled jobs in the UK as part of a vibrant industrial stategy.

Rodney Sadd

Spalding