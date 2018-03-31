WEEKEND WEB: Free Press letters

YOur views on elections, Brexit and the theatre

Disgusted some councillors don’t believe in democracy

I have just read the article in the Free Press regarding the views of existing parish councillors about the coming Donington Parish Council election.

Frankly, I am amazed and disgusted that certain councillors do not believe in local democracy.

If there is a vacancy, the public have every right to ask for an election to fill that vacancy and if four people wish to stand it should be seen as a good thing, rather than the council quietly co-opt a nice quiet person who they think might fit in.

I am even more astounded that it has been reported that although there is to be an election, there will be no polling cards to make sure that everyone is aware of the election.

No doubt the candidates will distribute their own leaflets, but that is not the point. How the devil do you get people to vote if they do not know about the election, or indeed where to vote – there is a change of venue due to the closure of the British Legion Club.

Personally, I do not think that councillors who have this view should be in post and I hope that all four of the candidates will stand again next May and hopefully make some changes to a council which has been anonymous at best since I moved here three to five years ago.

Stephen Cornwell

Donington

My first visit in four years was well worth it

My visit to the South Holland Centre in Spalding to see ‘Old Actors Never Die’ was my first visit for over four years.

I was offered a warm welcome, collected my pre-booked ticket and really enjoyed the entire evening. Not just the wonderful performance, but I also appreciated the kindness and help from both the stewards and the bar staff.

This was an evening of perfectly conveyed British comedy performed by a community theatre company. The whole show was scattered with funny moments and asides which kept us all spellbound for over two hours. A fun evening and well worth the fee of £10 (concessional rate).

Meryl Finlay

Moulton Chapel

Let’s move forward together

There has been a string of positive economic Brexit news over the last couple of weeks which should be shared.

UK exports statistics released by the Office for National Statistics showed UK exports rising 11.5 per cent to £625.9 billion in the past year. The ONS described “strong manufacturing figures” as “leading the way in making the biggest contribution to growth”, as the UK manufacturing sector recorded its ninth consecutive month of growth. The UK’s trade deficit also shrank from £41.6billion to £28.8billion.

A further vote of confidence in Brexit Britain came from Toyota as it announced that it will be building its new Auris model in the UK. Brexit should be seen as a positive opportunity to promote the longer-term prosperity of the UK economy.

There is a once in a lifetime opportunity to completely rebalance the economy as we benefit from a more competitive currency. We can also look forward to a “Brexit dividend” of an extra £25billion per year in spending when we exit the EU in 2019, rising to an extra £65 billion by 2021 as EFT outlined in their recent report ‘From Project Fear to Project Prosperity’.

Britain can look forward to a “Brexit bonanza” with extra spending on public services as well as tax cuts to help hard working families and businesses. The Vote to Leave the EU will not only give us back control of our country, but will also provide a massive economic boost for Britain.

Global Great Britain will be in an enviable position with a competitive currency, low tax, low regulation, high skills and high earnings economy that is well placed to take full advantage of all the opportunities that our new economic model will provide. So, lets move forward together – leavers and remainers – in the national interest to secure the best trade deal with the EU and Brexit possible.

Craig Jackson

Vote Leave Constituency Co-Ordinator

South Holland & The Deepings

Let’s move forward together

Th