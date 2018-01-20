WEEKEND WEB: Free Press letters

Your views on our MP, a fellow letter writer and thanks from charity collectors

Are we in La La Land here Mr Hayes?

John Hayes MP (Free Press, January 9) assures us that, “With hope, we can look forward to brighter times” and “Whether it is the Government dealing with Brexit... a courageous belief in the motivating power of hope is the surest path to a brighter future.”

Are we in La La Land here?

Given that food prices locally are already up by 12 per cent on average and over 25 per cent in terms of weekly expenditure for our poorest families (albeit we’ve not yet left the EU), what I need to know from John Hayes is how much extra folks locally will ultimately have to pay for food after we leave the EU.

Also, what I’d like to know from John Hayes is how much extra funding for South Holland and the Deepings, after Brexit, in terms of millions of pounds per annum, he’s promising to secure for services locally, like housing, healthcare, social care, education, policing, etc.

Please specify, John Hayes, the net benefits locally of Brexit you’re willing to commit to delivering. No response equals no idea.

Alan Meekings

Holbeach

Did he enter politics to make a difference?

Whilst not an avid reader of MP John Hayes’ column, I must admit to being somewhat disappointed with his contribution: “With hope, we can look forward to brighter times.”

We are all too well aware of national tragedies, international conflicts and the role of our Royal family in society due to the extensive media coverage. However it would be far more interesting to hear how My Hayes intends to serve the constituents that he was elected to represent.

Did he enter politics to make a difference?

Couldn’t he tell us what he’s done for South Holland and how we can build on the achievements he has been associated with or perhaps highlight some local successes and initiatives?

It would seem that all we have is “the power of hope” and that is our “surest path to a brighter future”. A positive outlook is more soundly based on real past achievements than just a vague hope things might get better.

I felt that I should have had “Land of hope and glory” playing in the background whilst I read his column as he no doubt “hopes” for his future elevation to the upper house!

John Constable

via email

Letter writer made my day

Thank you for publishing the letter “Better if letter writer retired his angry pen”.

I agree with every part of Mr R Garners letter. I thought I was on my own when I disapproved of the tone of the letter from a gentleman from Lutton.

Sorry to hear John Hayes is no longer in the Government, I think he tried to make a difference and was still a gentleman.

Dare your writer contact the BBC and ask their debaters to show some decorum and etiquette when interviewing politicians?

Thank you Mr R Garner for making my day.

Janet Jessop

Moulton

If you don’t like it, move away!

Regarding Mr MacDonald’s letter in the Free Press about MP John Hayes on January 2.

Mr MacDonald, the reason Mr Hayes goes on about Sir Winston Churchill is so he is not forgotten.

If it was not for Mr Churchill, a lot of people would not be on this earth today.

You do not say how old you are but if you were born after the war, just think before you keep going on about Mr Hayes.

At least he lives in his own constituency and does what he can for a lot of people who need help.

I suggest if you do not like what happens in South Holland you move elsewhere.

Tom Redden

Holbeach

Thanks to all who contributed to collection

President Nick Rangeley and members of the Rotary Club of South Holland would like to put on record our sincere thanks to the people of Spalding who contributed so generously to our Christmas Sleigh Collection in December.

We are indebted also to other local charitable groups and organisations whose members turned out to help us with our collection as we toured the streets in the evenings.

Spalding continues to increase in size and our routes expand each year so the help we get from other groups is ever more important to us.

Over the next few weeks we will be distributing some of the collected funds to many local charities and other deserving causes in South Holland. We also support national and international charities and organisations working to make life better for disadvantaged people and those less fortunate than many.

We continue to join Rotary International’s fight against the crippling disease of polio and after 30 years, together with The World Health Organisation, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Governments including our own, we are almost at the end of the battle.

In those 30 years, worldwide, in 122 countries, we have immunised 2.5billion children and instances of this terrible disease have fallen from 350,000 annually to single figures reported in such difficult places as Afghanistan and Pakistan. We will not stop until the disease is eliminated.

Thank you once again, everyone, for your support.

If you would like to learn more about the work of Rotary or are interested in joining or helping us please see our website: southhollandrotary.org.uk or look us up on Facebook or you can contact our secretary Mr Ian Smee on 01775 714722.

Steve Colby

via email

This was one of our most successful years yet

Spalding Lions would like to say a big thank you to all the residents of the villages that we recently visited with Santa.

We have had one of the most successful years of raising money and it would not be so without your kind donations. We would also like to say thank you to Morrisons and Sainsburys Supermarkets for supporting us.

Thank you to all those businesses that offer support either helping the sleigh run smoothly or giving produce that we give to our elderly residents. The money that we raise is to help our community in Spalding and the area.

This is the busiest time of the year for Spalding Lions, joining together to bring some festive cheer to the community. Santa is warmly welcomed by all on his visits and he makes sure that those that wish to speak to him are given the opportunity to let him hear their Christmas wish.

Volunteer helpers join us on this mammoth task, making it possible that a wide area of the district is visited. All these organisations will receive a donation from Spalding Lions.

When not with the sleigh, Spalding Lions visit some of the elderly residents of Spalding, giving them a musical evening with carols and songs from their era. These evenings are received with much enthusiasm from the elderly residents.

Once again a big thank you to all of those involved with our Christmas activities. We will be doing various fund raising events during 2018 and we hope to see you all there.

Spalding Lions

via email