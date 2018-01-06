WEEKEND WEB: Free Press letters

Your views on Long Sutton marketplace, public figures, our MP and Brexit.... plus a thanks from the Red Cross.

Why is council wasting cash on assessment?

Just to give a gentle reminder that the officers of South Holland District Council (SHDC) are accountable to others, not just there for their own ego, job or pension.

We here at Long Sutton and district have a very good community, including our shopping area and Friday market.

Friday is the one day of the week when cars go through the town at less than 8mph, not in excess of 30mph as during the rest of the week.

It is at these other times, when there is no control, that these SHDC officers are hiding behind the assessment made by others two years ago that fell through.

With no finances available to spend, they are now looking in their archives, but I too have looked into mine on our free market and found that Lincs County Council, in September 2010 - more than seven years ago - concluded their report assessment was unfounded and should be scrapped.

Do we really need these officers in SHDC, at a time of hardship, spending good money for these assessments, which were already done some seven years ago?

We have three royal charters to protect our market, one going back to King John’s time, and these have to be rescinded by an Act of Parliament.

Despite King John and Magna Carta, we find some of the ‘barons’ still here - by not listening to the community and local elected members.

Tony Button

Daniels Crescent

Long Sutton

More integrity in a bag of cheese and onion crisps

Whether it’s ‘legal porn’ (whatever that is ) or MPs’ dodgy expenses, you would find greater integrity in a bag of cheese and onion crisps than you would in public life in the country today.

To have that sort of material on a work-based computer would guarantee that not only would you be dismissed, you would probably be escorted off the premises ASAP. Clearly a different set of rules apply in La La Land, AKA parliament and what do you know? It’s the whistle blower’s fault!

This country is rotten to the core.

Rick Stringer

Sutton St James

Politics

Can we have less Churchillian pomposity please?

Mr Hayes (South Holland MP), I applaud your patriotism and desire to keep us safe but can we please have less of your Churchillian pomposity, self-promotion and reliance on broad generalities rather that solid fact.

How about your agreement with Gavin Williamson’s comment “A dead terrorist can’t cause any harm to Britain”. Bang goes your 6th commandment. Is that the first chink in your Cristian armour? No, wait... You protest the rights of gays but choose to ignore other Leviticus edicts, along with those in Deuteronomy, Numbers, etc. Want me to list them?

Cherry-picking your Bible and applying its teachings selectively does bring into question your ability to objectively and fully represent your constituents.

Don’t we need political leaders that embody the views of all voters and provide us with fact rather than posturing plus making vague generalities and selectively applying religion?

Mr Hayes, since you took office 20 years ago, life has changed. However you appear to be stuck in an ancient time-warp, cluttered with religious bigotry and the oh-so naive belief that pontification rather than fact best serves us.

Sorry Mr Hayes, you are a political dinosaur. You live in a past world where you quote the likes of the murderers Rhodes and Kitchener plus when Britannia ruled the waves. Time for retirement.

Please, step aside for someone that has a clearer understanding of the modern world. I hear your pension plan is rather good – apparently four times better than the state pension. Take it!

Andrew MacDonald

Lutton

Our passports could have been blue all along anyway

It seems lots of Leave voters locally are celebrating the return of blue passports as a huge victory for Brexit (‘taking back control’, ‘regaining our sovereignty’ etc).

So, what are the facts concerning blue passports?

First, the standards for international passports are set not by the EU but by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a UN body based in Montreal.

Second, there’s no need for the UK to leave the EU to have blue passports (if we really, really want them). For instance, citizens in Croatia, another EU member, already have blue passports. This is because the EU format was a voluntary agreement (not EU legislation), designed to deliver benefits for travellers and member states alike. Third, changing UK passports from burgundy to blue will cost the UK an estimated £490 million – a substantial sum of money that, personally, I’d prefer to be spent on the NHS instead.

Incidentally, the issue of blue passports neatly illustrates the wider muddled thinking of leading Brexiteers, who rail against “oppressive legislation from Brussels”, without realising that a high percentage of common EU standards and regulations exist because of global international agreements, rather than local EU standards and regulations that successive UK governments have contributed to and agreed to over the past 44 years.

So, if we end up leaving the EU, we’ll still be obliged to follow many of the regulations that Brexiteers vociferously complain about. Moreover, if any of our manufacturers still wish to export to the EU, they’ll still have to conform to EU standards and regulations, whether or not they like them. This is reality. So, no resulting benefits from Brexit whatsoever.

I know this statement of fact may surprise some readers locally. So let me give just one concrete example of something that matters hugely for our food industries in Lincolnshire. Wait for it . . . it’s the global “Codex Alimentarius”. Yes, I recognise few folks locally will have heard of the global Codex Alimentarius – and, obviously, you won’t hear any Brexiteers telling you about this vital international agreement.

So, let me briefly explain. The Codex Alimentarius (Latin for “food code”) is a United Nations and World Health Organisation body that governs all foods, whether processed, semi-processed or raw. It sets international standards for specific foods and covers vital matters, such as food labelling, food hygiene, food additives, pesticide residues, and things like the safety of the products of modern biotechnology. The one essential thing everyone locally needs to understand is that your health depends on the Codex Alimentarius.

Whatever ardent Brexiteers like Andrea Leadsom and Michael Gove, may tell you about their post-Brexit plans for a “bonfire of regulations”, please trust me when I say the UK won’t be burning the Codex Alimentarius anytime soon.

All I ask for is a referendum on the Leave and Remain terms actually available to the UK. When we voted in 2016, the Leave proposition was a string of lies, like “£350m a week” sent to the EU; and unsupported assertions, like “sunlit uplands of prosperity”, “have our cake and eat it”, etc.

I say: “Let the people decide, once they know what they’re actually voting for.”

How can anyone possibly object to this suggestion? If the terms of Brexit are as fabulous as the Brexiteers still assure us they will be (ie “they need us more than we need them”), then everyone, including me, will enthusiastically vote for Brexit. Problem solved. End of story.

Alan Meekings

via email

VOLUNTEERS

Thanks from the Red Cross

On behalf of the British Red Cross in Lincolnshire, thanks to our incredible volunteers across the region who have once again risen to the challenges 2017 has thrown our way.

Unfortunately the last 12 months has seen a succession of emergencies across the UK including terror attacks, floods and fires. No matter what the incident, volunteers across the county have been willing to drop everything and offer help.

We have launched Community Reserve Volunteers – an easy way to volunteer in your community when a crisis hits. It only takes ten minutes to sign up and you’d only be called on in a big local emergency. Find out more at www.redcross.org.uk/reserves.

Bernice Jones

British Red Cross