WEEKEND WEB: Free Press Letters

Animal rights, Brexit and fundraising

We are still shocked by police behaviour

As one of the campaigners who was at the slaughterhouse vigil last Tuesday, I would like to explain the following.

We organise peaceful vigils outside slaughterhouses, to bear witness, comfort and say goodbye to the animals in their final moments before slaughter.

All we ask is for each lorry to pause for a few minutes before entering the gates to the abattoir.

During those few minutes we photograph and take video footage of the animals on board.

We share the images on social media and at other outreach events. Our aim is to make people aware of the plight of farmed animals and to show them the faces of the individuals that will end up being made into bacon, sausages and other meat products.

We are not there to cause trouble. We hold up a sign as each lorry approaches, which states: “No hate for drivers, please just allow us three minutes with the animals.”

We do not attempt to remove animals from the trucks and we do not stop them from entering the gates of the abattoir.

It is not a protest or a demonstration but a peaceful, compassionate vigil. There are over 60 ‘Animal Save Groups’ in the UK (thesavemovement.org) and peaceful vigils are being carried out every week, without incident.

Up until this week in Spalding, there had been no arrests. We are all still reeling from the events of November 28. The police attendance was extreme and the arrests were completely unnecessary.

We have asked Woodhead Bros to facilitate our vigils, by agreeing to stop each lorry for us for a few minutes...as happens at the majority of other vigils around the country. But alas, they refuse to cooperate with us.

We have, unsurprisingly, received negative comments about our vigils but I think this is because most people do not understand our purpose for being there. We have no hidden agenda, we are there to bear witness to the animals...nothing more.

Accept we are leaving and work for best possible deal

Two more misleading letters in the Spalding Guardian from our local remoaners – Walls and Meekings. Both think it is wrong to challenge the misleading statistics and assumptions they choose to peddle in their own versions of Project Fear.

They may have heard of that saying – lies, damn lies and statistics. We heard them in spades from the remain campaign last year, and 99 per cent of those scare stories from the so-called experts have not – unsurprisingly - materialised. And just like most of the mainstream press, the remoaners prefer not to mention any of the good Brexit news, and there is rather a lot of it.

It is unfortunate that Mr Meekings wants to re-run the referendum rather than respect the outcome that the people of Britain voted to leave the EU. Poll after poll shows 75 per cent plus wants the Government to get on with the job and leave the EU.

Some 80 per cent plus consistently say they do not want another referendum, and it may have escaped his attention that there was a General Election in June where 80 per cent of voters voted for a party that was committed to leaving the EU, including leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union.

Although Labour’s position on the EU changes on a daily basis, their manifesto committed them to leaving the EU on this basis. The party – Liberal Democrats – that stood on the platform of staying in the EU and dismissing the referendum result polled just 7.4 per cent and secured only 12 seats. Surely, if there was such a groundswell of public opinion on cancelling our departure the Lib-Dems would have romped home to victory?

The fact is Mr Meekings – and you need to accept this – that Great Britain is leaving the EU, the Single Market and Customs Union – we are taking back control of our borders, our laws, our money, our economy and our country. We do not wish to be part of a federal European super-state ruled from Berlin by their quisling Government in Brussels, in which Britain is a mere vassal state.

It is an insult to the intelligence of everyone who voted – leave or remain – that they did not do so with their eyes wide open. The debate ran in reality for over two ears. Vote Leave said from day one and made no secret of the fact that leaving the EU included leaving the single market and the customs union.

The responsibility of everyone now is to accept that we are leaving the EU and work together in the national interest to secure the best possible deal for Britain. If that is not possible we will have to walk away from the negotiations and embrace trade under WTO rules. We already have ‘Most-Favoured-Nation’ status with the WTO. This means that countries – including the EU – will not be able to penalise us with inequitably high tariffs. The fact is we will always have access to the single market just as every other country in the world does. Germany and the rest of the EU will continue to trade with Britain and we will continue to trade with them.

Equally, Mr Wall’s position flies in the face of common sense. Only seven per cent of UK businesses export to the EU yet every business in the UK is burdened with EU regulations. Those regulations add to the financial burden of the 93 per cent that do not trade with the EU. That makes no sense in business terms.

Once we have left the EU we will be able to sift through each EU regulation and law, and decide if they are in the interests of the people, companies and traders of the UK. Those that don’t make sense can be scrapped.

Many EU regulations are complete madness such as those on banning bendy bananas and cucumbers, or result in dead fish being thrown back into the sea, those that ban the sale of goods in pounds and ounces to name but a few. Then there is the fact that most other EU countries routinely flout those regulations and laws, especially when it comes to illegal state aid. Newsflash, there will be a bonfire of EU regulations and the sooner it happens the better.

If we want new regulations and laws our elected and accountable MPs like Mr Hayes will be quite capable of introducing them in our once again sovereign Parliament.

On trade Mr Walls is in complete denial and cannot accept that our trade with the EU is declining whilst it is growing rapidly with the rest of the world. He tries to use smoke and mirror tricks to deny that our exports to China have now reached £55billion sterling.

Whatever, the rules required to trade with China, our exporters are doing it successfully, day in day out. Just like the EU, he is stuck in a time warp. The world has shrunk in terms of geography and global trade, which is why China and the fastest growing economies in the world are seeing massive growth in their worldwide trade.

Mr Walls goes on to use one of Napoleons supposed maxims – the same man who declared Britain is a nation of shopkeepers – even though we initiated the industrial revolution and moulded the world in our image. I say, think of Waterloo and Trafalgar : “God is not on the side of the big battalions, but on the side of those who shoot best.”

Just remind me who won the Napoleonic wars? It was not a great maxim then and it’s still not in 2017.

Craig Jackson

Vote Leave Constituency Coordinator

Thanks to all who helped

I would like to thank all who supported our race night on November 18 in Holbeach Community Centre in aid of Spalding LIVES and Scouts Association.

I would also like to thank the companies which sponsored races and those who gave raffle prizes and Central Fish Shop for our supper.

Thank you to all who helped in anyway.

Gordon Kirk

LIVES

Russell Kirk

Scouts Association

We have collected £6,485 so far

I would like to thank all those who took part in the Remembrance Day Parade this year. A pretty good turnout and once again we were lucky with the weather, cold but dry.

It’s always nice to see the Children, Cadets and Bands marching and I trust they all had their thermals on!

I would also like to thank all those volunteers who helped out with the Poppy Appeal, without them we would not have been able to reach the grand total of £6,484.87p. collected so far. Well done all concerned.

The Poppy Appeal takes an awful lot of organising, so if you think you can help in any way next year, please contact me on 01406 363568.

Sandra Walker

Branch Secretary

Long Sutton RBL