WEEKEND WEB: Footballers powered by a fry-up in 1999

We look back to the Lincs Free Press this week in 1999...

A junior football team was able to tuck into a tasty treat - thanks to their sponsor!

Long Sutton under-11s’ drill tops were sponsored by the town’s Little Chef and Travelodge.

Manager Mike Sisson decided that as well as a party at the clubhouse, the lads deserved a second celebration at the Little Chef.

After the meal, the boys were presented with special boot bags for their efforts during the season.

Hearts are lonely no more in 1999

A couple who met through the Lincs Free Press lonely hearts column were preparing for a summer wedding in 1999.

Sutton Bridge couple Sue Gratton and Ashley Cooper met through ‘Heartline’ back in August 1996 - and it proved third time lucky for Sue, who had placed a message twice previously without luck.

Ashley (35) wrote a letter in response to Sue’s messageand they met for drinks.

Sue (36) said it wasn’t love at first sight, but after a few weeks realised their feelings.