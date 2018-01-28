WEEKEND WEB: Farming on Surfleet Fen in 1959

Have your say

Spalding Guardian Nostalgia

Gosberton Risegate resident Mark Joy has sent us this picture of wheat being combined in 1959.

Mark says: “My Dad, Gus Joy, is driving the lorry and Fred Wilson is operating the combine. “They were working (and did for many years) for Proctor Bros Ltd,of Gosberton.

“The combine is a Claas vehicle and the lorry a J5 Bedford reg OJL 521.

The photograph was taken on a remote field called Pump Field, close to the South Forty Foot Drain, at the bottom of Broad Drove (almost three miles from Gosberton Clough, on Surfleet Fen Farm.