WEEKEND WEB: Do you have room for double puggy love?

The latest news from Jerry Green Dog Rescue...

Hi! My name is Peanut and I am an excitable chap who can’t wait to get into a new home!

I must live with my best pal Dugly, but that’s quite enough dogs for me, so we would like to be the only dogs in the home.

I would like to meet lots of four-legged friends out on walks though.

I may only be a couple of years younger than Dugly, but I am much more bouncy and I get quite excited meeting new people whether adult or child, so I could live in a family home.

When I tried to give my Jerry Green friends kisses they would hold their nose, I decided I had to do something about this so me and Dugly went and had our teeth cleaned, now the girls don’t mind my kisses one bit! I hope my new family will like kisses!

TRAINING TIPS:

Sometimes it may not be possible for you and your dog to join a training class.

There can be a number of reasons, for example, the time or venue may not be convenient or your dog may not enjoy a class experience. If this is the case, but you would like some training help, please give us a call as we do offer one to one training sessions.

If you would like some more information, please call the Centre on 01205 260 546.

However, if you feel a class if right for you and your dog, it’s not too late to book on our next training course! Please ring for further details!