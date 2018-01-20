WEEKEND WEB: Destiny expansion escapes a curse

DESTINY 2 – EXPANSION 1: CURSE OF OSIRIS (X1/PS4/PC)

OUT NOW

The first downloadable content for Destiny 2 does a competent – but hardly groundbreaking – job of expanding the universe. But just to a point.

It might not quite be the end-game extension some naysayers have craved for, but for Destiny die-hards the Vex-controlled Mercury provides a tidy campaign, notable new strike and adventure missions, a decent raid lair activity, and fledgling – but currently under-utilised – social space that also houses a heroic public event.

Sadly the boss-battles – maybe trying to make it accessible for all – are relatively easy for any half-experienced Destiny campaigner and it won’t take you long to work through the content in this new Infinite Forest-set domain on the closest planet to the sun.

It just about offers up enough of an extension – particularly when you add in new weaponry like The Colony grenade-launcher which fires out crazy robotic spiders – to not leave this expansion ‘cursed’.

Rating: 3/5 Gavin Miller