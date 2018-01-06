WEEKEND WEB: Cut out alcohol and take part in Dry January

Dr Kevin Hill sugests it’s time to give up the booze in HEALTH MATTERS...

January is a time when many of us want to give our body a break and start looking after our health again.

Cutting the amount of alcohol you consume is a good start and a whole month off alcohol is really good for your health.

It boosts your energy levels and improves your sleep, but it also gives you a sense of achievement and can save you money too.

Of those taking part last year:

79 per cent saved money;

62 per cent slept better and had more energy; and

49 per cent lost weight.

NHS South Lincolnshire CCG is encouraging people living and working in the area to take a break from alcohol by signing up for Dry January.

Dr Kevin Hill, GP and Chair of South Lincolnshire CCG said: “Last January, one in six people participated in Dry January and tens of thousands of people signed up online.

“Dry January is not about never drinking again, it just gives you the opportunity to give your body a break from alcohol, so why not get involved in 2017 and start experiencing the benefits?”

Dry January is a campaign by Alcohol Concern, supported by Public Health England, to encourage people to take a break from drinking for a month.

To sign up for Dry January and register for tips and tools to make the most of the month, visit www.dryjanuary.org.uk

More information about drinking less is also available on www.nhs.uk

Alcohol is the leading cause of preventable ill health and death in 15 to 49 year olds and is a factor in more than 60 medical conditions, including liver disease, a number of cancers and depression.