WEEKEND WEB: Current issues and the next generation

WORD ON THE GROUND: By NFU South Holland Branch group secretary Andrea Thorpe

As part of the East Midlands engagement with our next generation, I recently accompanied our country advisor Danny O’Shea along with a group of aspiring farmers and growers to the Houses of Parliament.

Our group was hosted by MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman. Following a very interesting guided tour of the Houses of Parliament, the group were able to take part in an open discussion regarding the issues facing the industry. The group raised the current issues of rural crime and more specifically hare coursing and fly tipping. It was also discussed about rural connectivity and the struggles that some farmers face in achieving an acceptable broadband or even mobile connection. At lunch time the group were able to meet with Rocky Lorusso who is the NFU’s external affairs manager in London.

He talked to the group about what the NFU is working on in London and how it is working closely with government to achieve the best possible deal post-Brexit and a future domestic agricultural policy.

The day was enjoyed by everyone and I think everybody would agree that we all came away having learned a lot from it. The next generation work continues and Danny will be organising a social event in the coming months.

If you’re interested in hearing more about the next generation work and would like to be involved please contact NFU East Midlands at Uppingham, by phone on 01572 824250 or email east.midlands@nfu.org.uk