WEEKEND WEB: Christmas Day baby for Lesley

We look back to the Spalding Guardian this week 50 years ago...

The year 1967 was a very different Christmas for Lesley Ann Rudkin, who celebrated the arrival of a daughter.

Little Josephine Sara arrived at Johnson Hospital, Spalding, at 1pm on Christmas Day – just in time for lunch!

St John boss retires

Mr R H Melling retired as ambulance cadet divisional superintendent of the Spalding St John Ambulance Brigade.

He was presented with an inscribed barometer by Cadet Sgt Stephen Greenfield (pictured) to mark his 14 years’ work with the cadets.

Mr Melling joined the division in 1938 and took over as divisional secretary with the rank of sergeant in 1945.