WEEKEND WEB: Christmas and the new year are almost upon us

Our monthly round-up of upcoming shows and activities at the South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Dark nights and twinkly lights can only mean one thing... it’s Panto-time!

And this year, audiences can escape to a whole new world on a magic carpet ride adventure at the South Holland Centre. So we’re sure you’ve guessed by now that this year’s Christmas show is Aladdin, produced by the popular winning combination of Polka Dot Pantomimes in association with the South Holland Centre.

With high production values and a professional principal cast, Polka Dot’s shows are just the ticket for a fabulous family festive treat this Christmas and are always full of glittering costumes, high energy dance routines, spectacular scenery, a huge amount of laughter and audience participation.

Aladdin runs for three weeks over the festive period from Saturday December 10 to Saturday December 31, but with almost 7,000 tickets already sold, there’s no time to delay for anyone wanting to secure their seat for the magic carpet ride of their life... or at least of the festive season!

Meanwhile, the Box Office team have also been busy selling gift vouchers and show tickets destined for Christmas stockings. Popular choices at the moment include: Lucy Worsley, ‘the undisputed Queen of TV history’, who brings her Jane Austen At Home biography to life in a talk at the centre on Saturday March 10; Colorado’s bluegrass sensations The Railsplitters, who are in concert here on Thursday February 8; the very popular guitar legend Albert Lee and his Electric Band who will be bringing the house down on Saturday March 3; and only just released is the fun-packed interactive celebration of the fabulous 2017 Disney film Sing-A-Long Beauty and the Beast on Tuesday 29 May. Readers are encouraged to visit the South Holland Centre website to check out the full stage and screen programme for Spring 2018 - there certainly is a wide range of events to choose from!”