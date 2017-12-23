WEEKEND WEB: Can you give William Wiggles a home?

Jerry Green Dog rescue is appealing for a home for young William Wiggles

Do you think William Wiggles might be the one to complete your family this year?

Hi there! My name is William Wiggles and I am a super sweet six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. I am a super friendly little boy who loves everything, from playtime to cuddles. I have previously lived with little children and would be happy to do so again, they have all the best treats after all! I like other dogs and would be OK to live with a new playmate as long as they like me too - we would have to meet at the centre first. I also currently live with four cats with no issues. I am such a friendly lovable guy I wouldn’t want you to miss out on any cuddles, so I am looking for a home where I won’t be left for long periods of time.

I am currently in a foster home so please call my friends at the Algarkirk centre to arrange to meet me.

Call 01205 260546 or email slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk