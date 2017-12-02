WEEKEND WEB: Can you give sensitive Gary a new home?

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column from the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Gary is a sensitive soul who appreciates his home comforts. Our Gary doesn’t want nowt fancy, just a quiet home where he can go on gentle walks and rest on a comfy bed.

Gary can be abit of a worrier so he is looking for a pet-free and adult-only home. In return, Gary will listen to your stories, agree with everything you say and love you everyday with his whole heart.

Pick up the phone and come and meet him today. Call 01205 260546 or email slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

• Don’t forget to join us for our Christmas Extravaganza this Sunday!

Start the Christmas season with a visit to our very own Santa Paws. Jerry Green Dog Rescue is hosting a mini Christmas Market at Sutterton Veterinary Hospital with our friends at South Lincs Vets.

On the grass outside we will have lots of Christmas presents to buy for your dog, or the dog lover in your life.

You can have a go on the tombola and munch on a mince pie while listening to some Christmas tunes.

Inside the vets, step into our Santa Paws Grotto and take your dog to visit Santa Paws and receive a lovely present for your pooch. Don’t miss out on this great event, which is free entry.

GROOMING TIPS

When it comes to grooming, some breeds are relatively low maintenance while others will require regular grooming; be it bathing, brushing or clipping.

Making these sessions as pleasant as possible is relatively simple and can make the whole experience better for yourself, your groomer (if you have one) and most importantly, for your dog.

Some dogs learn to tolerate (and even enjoy) being groomed from a young age while others may become fearful or even appear to be quite aggressive when being groomed. This is often a dog’s only way of letting us know they are not comfortable and these behaviours shouldn’t be ignored.

Avoid doing too much during grooming sessions if your dog has a history of biting or is difficult to groom. It may be better to speak to a qualified behaviourist for advice on desensitising and counter conditioning your dog to grooming.

Running your fingers along your dog’s coat can familiarise them with feelings similar to being groomed. It doesn’t need to take up lots of time but the occasional session may be helpful. Short, regular sessions can help your dog’s learning, so integrate grooming sessions into your daily routine for the best results.

Before you begin, prepare some treats your dog enjoys. Allow your dog to sniff and investigate the brush, and then reward them. Gently brush your dog’s back and reward them for tolerating it. Each time you finish a brush stroke, reward your dog. As your dog becomes more accustomed to being groomed you can vary the amount of treats given; three brush strokes, treat, one brush stroke, treat, six brush strokes, treat etc. You can follow these steps for all grooming equipment and providing that the sessions are gradually built up most dogs will learn to tolerate, if not enjoy, being groomed.

Build up the amount of time you spend grooming your dog and keep sessions relaxed and comfortable. Let your dog have regular breaks if they begin to look fed up or fidgety.

Next week we’ll look at grooming equipment.

• We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our centre trainer on 01205 260546.

