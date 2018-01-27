WEEKEND WEB: Can Amelia fill that four-legged hole in your family?

Hello, my name is Amelia. I’m very friendly and love cuddles. I love to go out on long walks and am gentle on the lead, but have been working on my directional skills.

My favourite thing is getting lots of cuddles... I will happily spend all day playing with my toys and having lots of fuss.

Leaving a bequest to Jerry Green Dog Rescue makes a huge difference.

Since being at Jerry Green Dog Rescue the lovely staff have introduced me to other dogs, I have walked nicely with them and could possibly live with another calm dog. I am used to being left home alone for around four to five hours but might have accidents if you leave me any longer.

I could potentially live with children after careful introductions at the centre. I’m not sure yet if I would want to share my house with a cat.

CALL: 01205 260546

EMAIL: slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

• Did you know the care for seven out of 20 dogs at our rescue centre is funded by a gift left to us in a will?

We are holding an event this march at Roythornes Solicitors for anyone interested in learning more about leaving a gift in a will to our charity.

Come along for a no obligation presentation about how a gift in a will can not only be a great way to help a rescue dog when they need you the most, but also how it can benefit you.

If you want to make a difference but you don’t have the free cash to do it now, this is a great way to make a huge impact and be remembered for something great.

Hear from our centre manager about our vision for the future and what you can help us to achieve and also from a will writer who can inform you about the best way to give, while ensuring your family and friends are still looked after. Our partner solicitiors will also be offering discounted or free appointments on the day to all attendees.

Ask any burning questions, meet some of our dogs and have a few delicious nibbles.

Place are limited, so to book please contact Elizabeth on 01652 653343, extension 2113 or email elizabeth.hempstock@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

This is a free event and will be held on Thursday, March 8, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, at Roythornes Solictiors, Enterprise Way, Spalding PE11 3YR.

