WEEKEND WEB: Business as usual

A weekly column written by members of South Holland District Council’s Cabinet. This week with: COUN PETER COUPLAND

The South Holland District Council budget for the year 2018/2019 is balanced and was approved at the full council on March 8.

Unlike many other authorities across England, we are not proposing any cuts in services. All front line services of weekly waste collections, street cleaning and all other services the council provides will again operate at the same level as before. This is down to sound and prudent management over the years.

The council also carefully manages wage increases, combats cuts in government funding and general inflation every year, but still comes up with the services resident expect.

The district council tax will increase by three per cent, less than 10p a week on a Band ‘D’ property – a small price to pay, I think, to maintain good services across the district.

Government funding to South Holland District Council has been reduced by £1M, not an amount easily found, but with savings and income programmes in place, this funding gap will be filled.

The capital programme sees over £40M of investment over the next four years in housing and growth priorities for income.

Our house building programme is progressing with over 100 homes planned over the next three years or so. This generate income but will also replenish “Right to Buy” homes lost through sale.

We have3,805 council homes to rent across the district and we are continually maintaining them and reinvesting in the new council homes for rent.

£2.35M is paid to the local drainage boards every year to ‘keep our feet dry’ and what a good job they do. This money is paid directly from the council tax collection and equates to around £60 per household, per year.

So at South Holland District Council it’s ‘Business as Usual’ providing services at the level people expect and ensuring our costs do not exceed our income; otherwise known as a ‘balanced budget’.

